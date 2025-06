Chevy's Corvette ZR1 Eats Ferrari And Lamborghini Alive In Track Race

For decades, the Chevrolet Corvette has championed American musclecar performance, and in case you haven't read the news lately , the newly unveiled 2025 Corvette ZR1 isn't just playing on the same field as European supercars – it's handily trouncing many of them. With an astonishing 1,064 horsepower, this mid-engine marvel is making headlines not just for its raw power, but for its ability to outperform established automotive legends like Ferrari and Lamborghini beyond the straights.







The heart of 2025 Corvette ZR1 is a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter LT7 V8 engine, which is a robust piece of engineering that builds upon the Z06's naturally aspirated LT6. It delivers 828 lb-ft of torque and propels the ZR1 from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 2.3 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 9.5 seconds at 149 mph. These are figures that put many all-wheel-drive hybrid hypercars to shame, as demonstrated in recent tests where the ZR1 confidently out-muscled and outpaced the likes of the Lamborghini Revuelto and Ferrari SF90 Past straight-line speed, the ZR1 is a true track weapon . Equipped with the optional Carbon Fiber Aero Package, it generates over 1,200 pounds of downforce, providing exceptional grip and stability. Even without the full ZTK Performance Package, the ZR1's composure and handling have been praised by test drivers, proving its capability to dominate road courses as much as drag strips.