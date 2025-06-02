Chevy's Corvette ZR1 Eats Ferrari And Lamborghini Alive In Track Race
The heart of 2025 Corvette ZR1 is a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter LT7 V8 engine, which is a robust piece of engineering that builds upon the Z06's naturally aspirated LT6. It delivers 828 lb-ft of torque and propels the ZR1 from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 2.3 seconds, with a quarter-mile time of 9.5 seconds at 149 mph. These are figures that put many all-wheel-drive hybrid hypercars to shame, as demonstrated in recent tests where the ZR1 confidently out-muscled and outpaced the likes of the Lamborghini Revuelto and Ferrari SF90.
Past straight-line speed, the ZR1 is a true track weapon. Equipped with the optional Carbon Fiber Aero Package, it generates over 1,200 pounds of downforce, providing exceptional grip and stability. Even without the full ZTK Performance Package, the ZR1's composure and handling have been praised by test drivers, proving its capability to dominate road courses as much as drag strips.
"The ZR1 is the ultimate expression of aerodynamics, of horsepower, of exoticness, of styling,” remarked David Caples, Corvette Aerodynamicist. This sentiment is echoed by Josh Holder, Corvette Chief Engineer, who stated, “The 2025 Corvette ZR1 yet again exceeded our expectations. Combined with a top speed record of 233 mph – which is unrivaled by any current production car priced under $1 million – the Corvette ZR1 delivers on its mission to provide customers unrelenting power.”
Starting at an MSRP of $174,995 for the 1LZ coupe, the 2025 Corvette ZR1 presents a strong value proposition, relatively speaking, of course. While options like carbon-fiber wheels and the ZTK Performance Package can push the price higher, it still significantly undercuts its European competitors. Production for the 2025 ZR1 is already underway at GM's Bowling Green Assembly Plant, with the first deliveries expected to hit the streets soon.