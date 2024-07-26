2025 Corvette ZR1 Rips A New Top Speed With Mind-Blowing 1064 Horsepower
Debuting with descriptors such as "mind-bending," "like a freight train," and "next level," the new 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 has the chops (on paper) to be the most powerful Corvette ever assembled. Think non-electrified 1,000+ horsepower from a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8, a top speed of over 215 mph, plus a cool homage to the 1963 Corvette Stingray—this new sports car is out to kick supercar butt and take names.
If you thought the E-Ray hybrid Corvette was bonkers enough, General Motors has now topped that with the 2025 Corvette ZR1 packing the most powerful American-made factory V8. As part of the company's Gemini V8 program, the latest LT7 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 engine knocks out 1,064 hp (at 7000 rpm) and 828 lb-ft of torque (at 6,000 rpm). Compare that with previous ZR1 that outputted 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque from the LT6 6.2-liter V8. Doesn't take a math genius to at least agree with "next level."
More speed also means other bits on the car needed to be fettled as well. For one, the lower drag body and more aggressive aero kit (particularly in the ZTK package) truly makes the ZR1 a proper track weapon. At speed, the car produces more than 1,200 lbs of downforce, which is the highest on a Corvette yet. Even the massively upgraded brakes (15.7 inches front, 15.4 inches rear) promise to halt the car quicker than before.
The Corvette designers also decided to reintroduce the iconic split rear window. They didn't do it just for looks; the carbon fiber spine that splits the two panes provide increased heat extraction from the engine bay. We can also imagine how having less glass—combined with the carbon fiber roof—helps reduce overall mass as well as the center of gravity of the car.
Pricing for the standard and the ZTK-package ZR1 haven't been disclosed as yet. As reference, the standard 2025 Stingray begins at $70,000, the E-Ray at $112,000, while the 2019 ZR1 started at $121,000, so better start saving.
We're definitely stoked to see Chevrolet continuing to push boundaries of not just what a sports car can be, but also as a brand. For example, the previous generation C8 Corvette made the bold move from its long-standing front-engine layout to a mid-engined setup to improve handling and balance.