Ferrari's Gorgeous SF90 XX Stradale Rolls Its Fixed-Wing Hypercar Form To The Street
Ferrari just unveiled its first-ever racetrack ready hypercar that can also be taken out for a Sunday drive on public roads, the SF90 XX Stradale. The hypercar is similar in design to the SF90 Stradale, but Ferrari has added more power and aerodynamics to its XX sibling.
Ferrari is obviously well-known for producing high-performance, street legal cars. The company's 'XX Programme' offers extreme cars to a select group of clientele. The hypercars in the XX family have all been regulated to the track, due to their extreme power and performance. But now, The Italian car company has debuted its first-ever Special Version based on the SF90 Stradale that is completely road legal.
The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale's design screams performance and power. A fixed rear wing, which has not been seen on a street-legal Ferrari since the 1995 F50, provides better downforce at high speeds, and its streamlined body and vented hood give it a feeling of being sleek and fast. The aerodynamics help the hypercar to achieve the most efficient aerodynamic performance of any Ferrari road car. It also delivers double the maximum downforce of the SF90 Stradale, which improves grip.
The interior is no less impressive, focusing on creating a racecar-inspired cockpit. The car's door panels are fashioned after its sibling SF90 Stradale, with concave sections that mold themselves into the dashboard. The gear shift gate is located more toward the center and further forward than the SF90 Stradale. The specially designed racing seat features a carbon-fiber tubular structure and cushion supports.
In terms of power, the XX version inherits the SF90 Stradale's PHEV layout, which sports a 797cv V8 internal combustion engine that is integrated with three electric motors, two independent on the front axle and one located between the engine and gearbox at the rear of the vehicle. This allows the hypercar a maximum of 1030cv (+30cv more than the SF90 Stradale). The XX version also uses an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox that utilizes a new gear-shift logic.
With a maximum speed of 320 kph (198mph), the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is a high-performance monster. Its ability to reach 100 kph (62mph) in just 2.3 seconds makes it even more alluring to those who love to dump the clutch and go fast.