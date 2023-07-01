CATEGORIES
home News

Ferrari's Gorgeous SF90 XX Stradale Rolls Its Fixed-Wing Hypercar Form To The Street

by Tim SweezySaturday, July 01, 2023, 12:25 PM EDT
hero ferrari sf90 xx stradale
Ferrari just unveiled its first-ever racetrack ready hypercar that can also be taken out for a Sunday drive on public roads, the SF90 XX Stradale. The hypercar is similar in design to the SF90 Stradale, but Ferrari has added more power and aerodynamics to its XX sibling.

Ferrari is obviously well-known for producing high-performance, street legal cars. The company's 'XX Programme' offers extreme cars to a select group of clientele. The hypercars in the XX family have all been regulated to the track, due to their extreme power and performance. But now, The Italian car company has debuted its first-ever Special Version based on the SF90 Stradale that is completely road legal.

ferrari SF90 XX stradale side view

The Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale's design screams performance and power. A fixed rear wing, which has not been seen on a street-legal Ferrari since the 1995 F50, provides better downforce at high speeds, and its streamlined body and vented hood give it a feeling of being sleek and fast. The aerodynamics help the hypercar to achieve the most efficient aerodynamic performance of any Ferrari road car. It also delivers double the maximum downforce of the SF90 Stradale, which improves grip.

ferrari SF90 XX stradale interior

The interior is no less impressive, focusing on creating a racecar-inspired cockpit. The car's door panels are fashioned after its sibling SF90 Stradale, with concave sections that mold themselves into the dashboard. The gear shift gate is located more toward the center and further forward than the SF90 Stradale. The specially designed racing seat features a carbon-fiber tubular structure and cushion supports.

In terms of power, the XX version inherits the SF90 Stradale's PHEV layout, which sports a 797cv V8 internal combustion engine that is integrated with three electric motors, two independent on the front axle and one located between the engine and gearbox at the rear of the vehicle. This allows the hypercar a maximum of 1030cv (+30cv more than the SF90 Stradale). The XX version also uses an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox that utilizes a new gear-shift logic.

ferrari SF90 XX stradale rear

With a maximum speed of 320 kph (198mph), the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is a high-performance monster. Its ability to reach 100 kph (62mph) in just 2.3 seconds makes it even more alluring to those who love to dump the clutch and go fast.
Tags:  Automobiles, ferrari, hypercar, performance-cars
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment