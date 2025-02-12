2025 Corvette ZR1 Dominates At The Track Setting 5 US Lap Records
The 2025 Corvette ZR1 is seemingly unstoppable. Once again, in mostly stock form—aside from being equipped with the optional ZTK performance package that adds Michelin Pilot Cup 2 R shoes, Magnetic Ride Control, and springs calibrated for the track, plus more aggressive aero surfaces—a pre-production ZR1 was taken to various race tracks across the country in what became a record-breaking spree.
To wit, at Watkins Glen Long Course, Lead performance engineer Bill Wise lapped the track at 1:52.7. At Road America, the car came in at 2:08.6 in the hands of Brian Wallace, lead vehicle dynamics engineer. Chris Barber, lead development engineer, crossed the line at Road Atlanta in 1:22.8. At Virginia International Raceway, two records were broken: Aaron Link, global vehicle performance manager, broke both the Full Course and Grand Course in 1:47.7 and 2:32.3, respectively.
It must be noted that while each record wasn't done by a traditional test driver, each person in the group has plenty of hours behind the wheel in racing and high-performance environments. Each had to complete General Motor's driver certification program and the Nürburgring Industry Pool certification.
Chevrolet's C8 Corvette, particularly in the ZR1 guise, definitely has what it take to match and supersede other super cars from Ferrari and Porsche, for example. The ZR1 rocks 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque from a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8. With the ZTK package, this thing can propel to 60 mph in a scant 2.3 seconds, dispatching the quarter mile in 9.6 seconds, and finally topping out at 233 mph.
Orders will be opened for the 2025 Corvette ZR1 later this month. Prices will start at a shade under $175k for the 1LZ coupe and $185k for the hardtop convertible. Yes, it's the most expensive Corvette ever, but still undercuts the competition by a fair margin.