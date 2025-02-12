CATEGORIES
home News

2025 Corvette ZR1 Dominates At The Track Setting 5 US Lap Records

by Aaron LeongWednesday, February 12, 2025, 10:39 AM EDT
hero 2025 cheverolet corvette zr1 10 66a27953563fa
Chevrolet is out to prove to the world and its competitors that the 2025 Corvette ZR1 isn't some one (or two)-trick pony. Following a few impressive records last year, the Detroit automaker announced that the car dominated on the track during a cross-country tour of some of America's top race circuits. A total of five production car lap records were smashed by the ZR1 and its development team. Go team 'Murica!

The 2025 Corvette ZR1 is seemingly unstoppable. Once again, in mostly stock form—aside from being equipped with the optional ZTK performance package that adds Michelin Pilot Cup 2 R shoes, Magnetic Ride Control, and springs calibrated for the track, plus more aggressive aero surfaces—a pre-production ZR1 was taken to various race tracks across the country in what became a record-breaking spree. 

To wit, at Watkins Glen Long Course, Lead performance engineer Bill Wise lapped the track at 1:52.7. At Road America, the car came in at 2:08.6 in the hands of Brian Wallace, lead vehicle dynamics engineer. Chris Barber, lead development engineer, crossed the line at Road Atlanta in 1:22.8. At Virginia International Raceway, two records were broken: Aaron Link, global vehicle performance manager, broke both the Full Course and Grand Course in 1:47.7 and 2:32.3, respectively. 

raodamerica%20(2)

It must be noted that while each record wasn't done by a traditional test driver, each person in the group has plenty of hours behind the wheel in racing and high-performance environments. Each had to complete General Motor's driver certification program and the Nürburgring Industry Pool certification.

Chevrolet's C8 Corvette, particularly in the ZR1 guise, definitely has what it take to match and supersede other super cars from Ferrari and Porsche, for example. The ZR1 rocks 1,064 horsepower and 828 lb-ft of torque from a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8. With the ZTK package, this thing can propel to 60 mph in a scant 2.3 seconds, dispatching the quarter mile in 9.6 seconds, and finally topping out at 233 mph.

Orders will be opened for the 2025 Corvette ZR1 later this month. Prices will start at a shade under $175k for the 1LZ coupe and $185k for the hardtop convertible. Yes, it's the most expensive Corvette ever, but still undercuts the competition by a fair margin.
Tags:  Automobiles, chevrolet, supercar, corvette-zr1
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment