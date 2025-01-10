2025 Corvette ZR1 Is Not Only The Fastest Corvette Ever, It's Also The Most Expensive
In a world filled with Italian and Continental supercars and hypercars, the 2025 Corvette ZR1 stands unique. It continues a tradition whereby a flagship car with monster-humbling performance can be bought for a much lower MSRP than its rivals. It may not be the sexiest (let's call it functionally pretty), Chevy's latest version is arguably the best made, best driving, and most visceral Corvette yet, transcending itself from a supercar to proper hypercar status in just one generation.
While the entire C8 Corvette lineup is certainly impressive, the 2025 ZR1 has certainly upped the stakes with its combination of power, trackability, drivability, and value. In the rear, the driver gets to enjoy a rip-roaring 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 that puts out 1,064 horses and 828 lb-ft of torque, the most powerful in a factory Corvette ever. When it was tested in factory tires and reportedly stock suspension (plus smaller aero bits for drag reduction) in October last year, the ZR1 easily banged out 230+ mph top speeds. It wasn't a one-off either—testers said the numbers were repeatable and that the car had more to give still.
A few months later, the ZR1 (with the ZTK Performance Package, which adds 1,200 lbs of downforce) charged through the quarter mile in 9.6 seconds. Zero to 60 mph times have also been impressive quick (2.3 seconds).
With the announced pricing, it's clear that the priciest Corvette ever still seriously undercuts the competition. General Motors was kind enough share a tablet showing how the base ZR1 compares to the competition. Note that the $173k listed price is before destination which adds up to $175k total.
The 2025 ZR1 will be sold in two trims, namely 1LZ and 3LZ. The 1LZ has two eight-way power seat options, camera-based rear view mirror, 10-speaker Bose system, 12-inch digital instrument cluster, among other niceties. Upgrade to the 3LZ for $11,000 more and you'll get heated/ventilated Nappa leather seats, more leather throughout the cabin, a front view camera (to avoid nasty speed bumps or curbs, natch), heated side mirrors, blind-spot alert, Qi phone charging pad, and carbon fiber paddle shifters. If you'd rather have a convertible, that'll be an extra $10,000 regardless of trim.