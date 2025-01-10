CATEGORIES
home News

2025 Corvette ZR1 Is Not Only The Fastest Corvette Ever, It's Also The Most Expensive

by Aaron LeongFriday, January 10, 2025, 10:52 AM EDT
hero ZR1 ext
The General has announced pricing for the overachieving 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. Starting at $175,000 for the base 1LZ-trim hardtop, this ZR1 becomes the most expensive production Corvette in history. Of course, if you've been following along with our coverage of the car, you'll know that the ZR1 is also the most powerful and best-valued hypercar on the planet.

ZR1 rear%20(2)

In a world filled with Italian and Continental supercars and hypercars, the 2025 Corvette ZR1 stands unique. It continues a tradition whereby a flagship car with monster-humbling performance can be bought for a much lower MSRP than its rivals. It may not be the sexiest (let's call it functionally pretty), Chevy's latest version is arguably the best made, best driving, and most visceral Corvette yet, transcending itself from a supercar to proper hypercar status in just one generation.

While the entire C8 Corvette lineup is certainly impressive, the 2025 ZR1 has certainly upped the stakes with its combination of power, trackability, drivability, and value. In the rear, the driver gets to enjoy a rip-roaring 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 that puts out 1,064 horses and 828 lb-ft of torque, the most powerful in a factory Corvette ever. When it was tested in factory tires and reportedly stock suspension (plus smaller aero bits for drag reduction) in October last year, the ZR1 easily banged out 230+ mph top speeds. It wasn't a one-off either—testers said the numbers were repeatable and that the car had more to give still. 

A few months later, the ZR1 (with the ZTK Performance Package, which adds 1,200 lbs of downforce) charged through the quarter mile in 9.6 seconds. Zero to 60 mph times have also been impressive quick (2.3 seconds).

2025 chevrolet corvette zr1 pricing%20(2)

With the announced pricing, it's clear that the priciest Corvette ever still seriously undercuts the competition. General Motors was kind enough share a tablet showing how the base ZR1 compares to the competition. Note that the $173k listed price is before destination which adds up to $175k total. 

2025 chevrolet corvette zr1 interior%20(2)

The 2025 ZR1 will be sold in two trims, namely 1LZ and 3LZ. The 1LZ has two eight-way power seat options, camera-based rear view mirror, 10-speaker Bose system, 12-inch digital instrument cluster, among other niceties. Upgrade to the 3LZ for $11,000 more and you'll get heated/ventilated Nappa leather seats, more leather throughout the cabin, a front view camera (to avoid nasty speed bumps or curbs, natch), heated side mirrors, blind-spot alert, Qi phone charging pad, and carbon fiber paddle shifters. If you'd rather have a convertible, that'll be an extra $10,000 regardless of trim.
Tags:  Automobiles, chevrolet, (NYSE:GM), corvette-zr1
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment