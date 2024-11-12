CATEGORIES
Lamborghini's Hand-Painted Revuelto Is A Stunning One-Off Masterpiece Sure To Turn Heads

by Aaron LeongTuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:11 AM EDT
A one-off version of Lamborghini's flagship V12-powered Revuelto has been unveiled. Called the "Opera Unica" (meaning "unique piece of design"), the car has a unique paint job inspired by the brightest star in the Taurus Constellation with an interior to match. The car was shown off at the Esperienza Arte in Shanghai, China, to showcase the artistry and craftsmanship of Lamborghini's Ad Personam vehicle customization division specifically to the Chinese market.

Designed by Lamborghini's Centro Stile and Ad Personam program, this Revuelto is special due to its hand-painted livery that was applied on top of the standard car's exterior paint. It took more than 480 hours to complete the task by hand, showing off the effect of the car emerging from flames from the hood to the rear diffuser. This being an Italian (and Lamborghini) endeavor, even the name of the paint colors sound fancy and ought to be uttered along with appropriate hand gestures: there's Rosso Mars, Arancio Dac, Arancio Apodis, Nero Pegaso, and Rosso Efesto. 

Over on the inside, extra details, such as inverted stitching and piping for the doors and seats took an additional 53 hours to produce. There's even an exterior-matching engine start-stop button cover and rear bulkhead, of which a carbon fiber plate is painted in the shades of Rosso Efesto and Bianco Monocerus (pearl white). 

If this kind of custom work tickles your fancy, you'll possibly have a long wait. Right now, the regular Revuelto is sold out until 2026, thus it only makes sense that Ad Personam creations will have a longer delay.

Launched last year, the Revuelto (translated to English as "unruly") took the company in new direction in terms of powerplant. While it had a traditional V12 that produced 825 hp and 535 lb-ft of torque, the Revuelto was also a hybrid plug-in HPEV, which was a first for the company. Combined with the electric motor, the output was 1,015 hp and 783 lb-ft. Top speed was in excess of 217 mph after dashing from zero to 60 mph in a scant 2.5 seconds.
