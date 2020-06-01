Grab Borderlands: The Handsome Collection For Free At The Epic Games Store While You Can
Epic Games has been on an absolute roll lately with the free titles in the Epic Games Store. Not that this is a new thing—weekly free games is one way the developer has been trying to entice players to its storefront—but more recently, there have been some major (and pricey) games up for grabs. The latest one is Borderlands: The Handsome Collection.
We are a bit late on our heads up for this one, but not to worry, there is still ample time to claim your copy, if you wish. The Epic Games Store is serving up Borderlands: The Handsome Collection at no cost until June 4, 2020 (the freebie offer expires at 11:00 am). After that, it will presumably bump back up to its regular $59.99 price tag.
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - Free, Epic Games Store (save $59.99)
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection is a massive haul. It includes both Borderlands 2 and Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, plus all bonus add-on content. Between the two, there is a ton of DLC available, and it all comes packaged in this tidy bundle.
If you missed out on one or both titles, now is your chance to check it out at no cost. You just need to register an account at the Epic Games Store (if you don't already have one) and claim your copy.
At this point, it's safe to say that Ark: Survival Evolved will be the next big free game, which will unlock on June 4. The bonanza of pricey titles given away for free kicked off with Grand Theft Auto V on May 14, followed by Civilization VI on May 21 and now Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. All three games were revealed in a leak prior to the Civilization VI and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection unlocking.
Ark: Survival Evolved was released in 2017 and normally runs $49.99 on Steam (it's not yet listed at the Epic Games Store). All told, the Epic Games Store will have served up around $200 worth of games for free in just four weeks, if Ark: Survival Evolved is indeed next.