Civilization VI Is Now Free At The Epic Games Store, Here's What May Come Next

A week ago, Epic Games treated players to Grand Theft Auto V for free in the Epic Games Store, and despite being five years old (on PC), it drew so much interest and traffic that it temporarily crashed the store. How do you follow that up if you are Epic Games? You give away Sid Meier's Civilization VI for free the following week!





Prior to today, Civilization VI was not available at the Epic Games Store. It makes its debut as the latest free title, and one of the most high profile ones to day. While not a brand new game—it came out in October 2016—it still sells for $59.99, the list price at the Epic Games Store and the going rate on Steam right now.





Civilization VI boasts a bunch of positive reviews (from professional critics and users alike). It is a turn-based strategy title that challenges players to build and expand their empire across different time periods, with the ability to play as one of 20 historical leaders, including Roosevelt (America) and Victoria (England).









"Civilization VI offers new ways to engage with your world: cities now physically expand across the map, active research in technology and culture unlocks new potential, and competing leaders will pursue their own agendas based on their historical traits as you race for one of five ways to achieve victory in the game," Firaxis Games explains.





So, what comes next? A recent leak outlined the free games roadmap through the first week of June, and the information now appears credible. While GTA V was already released when the leak came to light, Civilization VI was said to be the next one on tap, and that turned out to be true.





Here's what the leak outlined...