Give The Gift Of Streaming With Killer Black Friday Deals From Elgato And Corsair
Elgato Stream Deck +Elgato has been a staple in many streamers' setups for a while now, with products like its Stream Deck. The Stream Deck + takes the original to a new level by adding four knobs that can be used to easily adjust volume levels, image details, camera zoom, white balance, and more.
Also added is a unique touch panel in the middle. The touch interface allows users to control apps with a touch, swipe to change pages, and see dial information at a glance.
The Stream Deck + is not only for streamers. It can also be a powerful production tool for photographers, and video editors. With Elgato’s software, easily assign each button and dial to control different aspects of one’s workflow. With over 200 ready-made plugins and keyboard shortcuts, users should have no problem finding what they need to take their stream and/or productivity to the next level.
The Elgato Stream Deck + is 15% off for $169.99.
Elgato Facecam MK.2Lights, camera… Take any stream or video conference to the next level with an Elgato Facecam MK.2. This webcam delivers 1080p HD video at 60fps, delivering natural skin tones, and real hair hues.
Whether streaming in low light, or harsh light conditions, Elgato says not to worry. The Facecam MK.2’s built-in 24mm f/2.4 aperture lens can handle both situations. The custom prime lens and state-of-the-art Sony sensor work together to capture more light, creating an image closer to real-life.
Elgato says the Facecam MK.2 will also stay cool under pressure with its custom heat sink. This means there is no need to worry about visual distortions that can be caused by webcam overheating in other webcams.
Users will also be able to take advantage of Camera Hub, Elagato’s own camera software. Camera Hub gives users settings and controls it says is “like a professional camera.” It comes with features such as Pan And TIlt, Exposure Control, and works seamlessly with the Elgato Stream Deck.
The Elgato Facecam MK.2 is 17% off for $124.99.
Don’t miss out on these other Black Friday deals from Elgato to finish out a streaming setup:
- The Elgato Key Light is 19% off for only $129.99.
- The Elgato HD60 X Capture Card is 13% off for $139.99.
Corsair Virtuoso Max Wireless HeadsetFor the gamer who needs to hear every detail, the Corsair Virtuoso Max wireless headset is ready for the challenge. This headset uses Dolby Atmos to bring 3D audio to gaming in order to deliver a more immersive experience. Corsair says this technology delivers a “dynamic soundscape where explosions and team communications enhance realism.”
Speaking of talking to teammates, the Virtuoso Max headset comes with an omni-directional microphone, and NVIDIA Broadcast technology for noise and echo reduction. Gamers will also be able to choose whether they block out the world and the noise of a keyboard clacking with active noise cancellation, or let the world in with transparency mode.
Corsair’s SoundID brings a unique user experience to the Virtuoso Max gaming headset. The software is controlled via Corsair’s iCue software, and allows users to set up their own sound profile using Sonarworks. It works by users taking an audio survey that consists of adjusting sliders to find the bottom lower limits of their hearing, then picking between A and B audio examples.
The Virtuoso Max headset is said to have a battery life of up to 60 hours (with RGB off). It can connect via Bluetooth, 2.4GHz dongle, or wired direct, and the RGB can be controlled with Corsair’s iCue software.
The Virtuoso Max Wireless Gaming Headset is 12% off for $289.99.
Don’t miss out on these other great deals from Corsair:
- The Corsair K65 Plus Wireless 75% keyboard is 25% off for $119.99.
- The Corsair M65 Gaming Mouse is 38% off for $49.99.