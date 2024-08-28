Corsair Unveils Elgato Stream Deck Plugin To Dial In Your Photoshop Skills
Elgato has been helping make content creation easier with its innovative devices for a while now. From its highly popular capture cards, to its compact Elgato Prompter, creators have surrounded themselves with the company’s devices to ease the pain of streaming, video editing, photo editing, and more. Now, Elgato and Adobe are looking to make using Photoshop easier with a new feature-packed plugin.
“We are thrilled to collaborate with Adobe to bring seamless Photoshop integration to Stream Deck users,” remarked Taylor Ward, Director of Ecosystem at Elgato. “This partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing creative workflows, allowing professionals to effortlessly execute tasks with speed and efficiency.”
Creators will be able to have one hand on their mouse and the other on the Stream Deck, while intuitively controlling their workflow. Tasks such as switching tools, applying filters, and adjusting layers are said to feel more natural. While adjusting color channels with a twist of a dial, or instantly adjusting brush sizes with a key press, enables a faster and more fluid editing of the finest details, according to Elgato.
The Photoshop plugin comes preloaded with actions and icons to get someone started quickly. Smart profiles allow users to automatically switch profiles, while jumping between apps. So, whether the creator is cutting videos in Premiere Pro, enhancing images in Lightroom, or designing graphics in Illustrator, Stream Deck places the tools needed right at the creator’s finger tips.
A new purchase of a Stream Deck on Elgato’s website is required in order to take advantage of the two free months of Adobe’s Creative Cloud. Once the Stream Deck has been purchased, consumers will want to check the email used to sign-in to the website for a link to the offer. Once the two free months is up, users will be charged $59.99/month (unless cancelled beforehand).
The Elgato Stream Deck plugin for Photoshop is available now, and can be downloaded on Elgato’s website. For those not interested in the two free months of Creative Cloud, the Elgato Stream Deck+ is available on Amazon for $199.99.