Corsair Unveils The First True Gaming Keyboard And Mouse For Macs

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, November 19, 2024, 09:57 AM EDT
Gaming has taken the world by storm, a far reaching medium that had its start decades ago for the home. As it grows, so does platform adoption where you'd typically not expect a big gaming presence. Apple's Mac computers have long been popular machines, but have always lagged in the gaming department versus the PC. 

Corsair is here to help change that, at least on the peripheral side, with a real gaming keyboard and mouse combo for the Mac. I use a Razer Viper V3 Pro mouse for my Mac productivity and a Glorious gaming keyboard, since the ergonomics are far superior to Apple's offering. Corsair is widely known as a place to go for a variety of PC components, like RAM, accessories, and power supplies

The Corsair K65 Plus Wireless  comes in Glacier Blue and Frost colorways exclusively for the Mac. The same rings true for its M75 Wireless gaming mouse, with availability now at Apple online or the Apple Store for the Frost variant. Apple is the only place you get these devices in the new color options.

The $179.95 K65 Plus Wireless is a 75% sized keyboard, with Corsair's MLX Red v2 linear switches. It will be comparable with both macOS and iPadOS, along with its iCue software for the Mac for customization. With 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth connection, it can easily connect to any setup, including a MacBook Pro. It can also have up to 266 hours of battery life, for less frequent charging needs. 

It's very interesting Corsair paired the picture of these peripherals with the new Apple Mac mini with the M4 chip. This minuscule Mac mini appears to be the absolute perfect gaming rig for Mac users, fitting virtually anywhere. Together with the increased performance of both the CPU and GPU for the M4 Pro chip, it can handle games with aplomb, too. Apple has also been focusing more on the gaming market lately, with its push with Apple Arcade and bringing titles such as Death Stranding to the PC. 

The $129.95 M75 Wireless gaming mouse is also another needed addition to the Mac gaming realm, as very few options exist for the Mac. Using PC gaming mice often work wonderfully well on the Mac, but it is nice to have one custom tailored for macOS. It has a 26K DPI Corsair Marksman optical sensor, along with the prerequisite RGB. 

You can check out the Apple Store for this Corsair mouse and keyboard for the Mac, as it currently is available now. 
