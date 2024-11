Corsair Unveils The First True Gaming Keyboard And Mouse For Macs

The $179.95 K65 Plus Wireless is a 75% sized keyboard, with Corsair's MLX Red v2 linear switches. It will be comparable with both macOS and iPadOS, along with its iCue software for the Mac for customization. With 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth connection, it can easily connect to any setup, including a MacBook Pro. It can also have up to 266 hours of battery life, for less frequent charging needs.It's very interesting Corsair paired the picture of these peripherals with the new Apple Mac mini with the M4 chip . This minuscule Mac mini appears to be the absolute perfect gaming rig for Mac users, fitting virtually anywhere. Together with the increased performance of both the CPU and GPU for the M4 Pro chip, it can handle games with aplomb, too. Apple has also been focusing more on the gaming market lately, with its push with Apple Arcade and bringing titles such as Death Stranding to the PC.The $129.95 M75 Wireless gaming mouse is also another needed addition to the Mac gaming realm, as very few options exist for the Mac. Using PC gaming mice often work wonderfully well on the Mac, but it is nice to have one custom tailored for macOS. It has a 26K DPI Corsair Marksman optical sensor, along with the prerequisite RGB.You can check out the Apple Store for this Corsair mouse and keyboard for the Mac, as it currently is available now.