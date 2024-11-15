Lock In Savings With Early Black Friday Deals On Security Cameras Up To 50% Off
Reolink Atlas PT Ultra With Solar PanelThe Reolink PT Ultra with solar panel is an excellent choice for anyone wanting to keep track of what is going on outside their home, without having to worry about charging the camera’s battery all the time. Owners will enjoy being able to record 4K footage with a camera that has an F1.0 aperture and 1/1.8-inch sensor.
In terms of battery life the Reolink PT Ultra is equipped with a large capacity battery, offering 96 hours of continuous recording on a full charge. It can also deliver up to 500 days, or 16 months, of battery life while PIR trigger modes. The included solar panel helps to ensure uninterrupted 365-day operation.
The Atlas PT also includes AI Detection + Auto Tracking. The camera can pan 365 degrees, and has a 90 degree tilt function. It also features AI detection that can automatically detect people, cars, and animals, while automatically tracking targeted suspects.
The Reolink Atlas PT Ultra security camera is $47 off with applied coupon for a price of $180.99.
Check out these other deals from Reolink as well:
- The Reolink Home Hub is 10% off with an applied coupon for a price of $89.99.
- The Reolink TrackMix WiFi is $34 dollars with an applied coupon for $135.99.
- The Reolink Battery Doorbell Camera is 20% off with an applied coupon for $116.79.
Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Indoor/Outdoor CamerasFor those that want to be able to see who is at the door from anywhere, then the Blink Video Doorbell + 3 indoor/outdoor cameras may fit the bill. Owners will be able to easily answer their door from anywhere with Video Doorbell, while also being able to protect their valuables inside or outside the home with three wire-free Outdoor 4 smart security cameras.
Owners will be able to see and speak to anyone at their door via the Blink App. Video feeds are delivered in 1080p HD live view, and includes night vision, and two-way audio. Blink says both the Video Doorbell and cameras come with a two-year battery life with the included AA lithium batteries and Sync Module 2.
Each Outdoor 4 camera also comes with dual-zone enhanced motion detection, as well as a wider field of view than previous generations. Owners will be able to store events in the cloud with a free 30-day trial of the Blink Subscription plan, or locally with the included Sync Module 2 and a separate USB drive (sold separately).
The Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 smart security cameras with Sync Module 2 is 50% off for only $159.98.
Also available from Blink: The Blink Whole Home Bundle is 30% off for only $139.97.
Arlo Essential Security Camera 2KThe Arlo Essential Camera package includes three of the company’s second generation 2K cameras. Each camera can be placed indoors or outdoors, giving owners the flexibility to cover the areas in need of security the most.
Check in on what’s going on anytime and anywhere via the Arlo App. Get real-time notifications and live video streaming within the app. Each camera also includes remote siren activation, to scare away intruders. Owners will also be able to see what is going on anytime of the day, thanks to the built-in camera spotlight, as well as communicate with someone via a built-in 2-way audio system.
The complete home monitoring system has an IP65 weather rating, so no need to worry about placing the cameras in locations where the camera might get wet. Owners can also easily add additional cameras in the future if the need ever arises.
The Arlo Essential Security Camera 2K is 44% off for only $149.99.
Also available from Arlo: The Arlo Pro 5S XL Spotlight Security Camera 2K is 8% off for $487.02.