Signal Amplifies Its Video Call Feature Set To Take On Meet, Teams And Zoom

by Tim SweezyTuesday, November 12, 2024, 09:52 AM EDT
hero signal video calling
Signal, a privacy-focused messaging app, turns up the heat on its competitors with new video call features, such as a raise hand button, emoji reactions, dedicated calls tab, and more. The move should make it a viable option to other video call apps like Meet, Teams, and Zoom.

Before the new features were added, Signal users had to create a group chat in order to start a group call. However, this has been remedied with a new feature called call links. This will allow users to share a link with anyone on Signal, and in just a tap or click the other user can join the video call, no group chat required.

signal joining call link

“Video calls have become a new normal meeting place for organizations, workplaces, and groups of friends all over the world. As communication norms change, Signal’s promise of a private place to communicate stays the same. To make Signal calling better overall, we’ve spent the last few months building some welcome improvements,” the company said in a blog post.

signal calling raise hand

Another welcome feature is a raise hand button. Now, when multiple raise their hands in a call, anyone in the call will be able to see the list of raised hands so everyone can keep track of whose turn it is to speak. This should help keep the flow of the conversation going, without someone jumping in out of turn... should.

A few other new features added include:
  • Emoji reactions: Intended to make calls more dynamic. 
  • Dedicated calls tab: Allows users to see all of their call history in one place. 
  • Added more options to view speakers and participants when using Signal Desktop. 
  • Updated call settings to more easily turn on a camera and mic on or off.
Anyone can try out the new video call features on Signal with the latest version of the app for Android, Desktop, and iOS.
