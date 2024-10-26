Best Buy Weekend Gaming Sale: Score Deals On ROG Ally, Laptops, Racing Wheels And More





Do you need to upgrade your PC gaming battle station with a racing wheel or other peripheral? Or maybe you're in the market for a gaming laptop or handheld, like Lenovo's Legion Go. If so, then consider Best Buy's weekend gaming sale to be fortuitous timing. It's a three-day event that actually began yesterday and runs through this Sunday, with a bunch of gaming gear on discount.





ASUS ROG Ally that we $549.99 at Best Buy (save $100), and you can save an additional $50 if you're a My Best Buy Plus member. The additional savings essentially pay for the first year of membership, as the Plus tier runs $49.99 annually. Perks include free two-day shipping, member only pricing and discounts (as is the case here), early access to certain product drops, and an extended 60-day return window. Once such item is the originalthat we reviewed last year . It's currently on sale for, and you can save an additional $50 if you're amember. The additional savings essentially pay for the first year of membership, as the Plus tier runs $49.99 annually. Perks include free two-day shipping, member only pricing and discounts (as is the case here), early access to certain product drops, and an extended 60-day return window.





ROG Ally X. The "X" variant is a better overall handheld, but it's also pricier, with the base model As for the ROG Ally, this is the original release and not the tweaked. The "X" variant is a better overall handheld, but it's also pricier, with the base model starting at $799.99





The ROG Ally that's on sale features a 7-inch Full HD 1080p IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. It also boasts 512GB of storage and 16GB of LPDDR5 memory.













HP Omen Transcend 14 that's marked down to $1,199.99 (save $500). While we haven't played with this particular configuration, we did post our If a gaming laptop is more your cup of tea, you'll find a few options that are on sale as well, including thisthat's marked down to. While we haven't played with this particular configuration, we did post our HP Omen Transcend 16 review last December and found way more things to like about it than to not like.





This version is built around a 14-inch OLED display with a 2880x1800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor (16C/22T, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It also features 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive.





While not as fast as the model we reviewed, this one is smaller (if that's the direction you want to go) and boasts a brilliant OLED display, which is a pretty nice amenity at this price point.





Here are some more gaming deals that are worth checking out...







