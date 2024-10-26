CATEGORIES
Best Buy Weekend Gaming Sale: Score Deals On ROG Ally, Laptops, Racing Wheels And More

by Paul LillySaturday, October 26, 2024, 09:27 AM EDT
Closeup of an ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld with HotHardware's logo on the display.
Do you need to upgrade your PC gaming battle station with a racing wheel or other peripheral? Or maybe you're in the market for a gaming laptop or handheld, like Lenovo's Legion Go. If so, then consider Best Buy's weekend gaming sale to be fortuitous timing. It's a three-day event that actually began yesterday and runs through this Sunday, with a bunch of gaming gear on discount.

Once such item is the original ASUS ROG Ally that we reviewed last year. It's currently on sale for $549.99 at Best Buy (save $100), and you can save an additional $50 if you're a My Best Buy Plus member. The additional savings essentially pay for the first year of membership, as the Plus tier runs $49.99 annually. Perks include free two-day shipping, member only pricing and discounts (as is the case here), early access to certain product drops, and an extended 60-day return window.

As for the ROG Ally, this is the original release and not the tweaked ROG Ally X. The "X" variant is a better overall handheld, but it's also pricier, with the base model starting at $799.99.

The ROG Ally that's on sale features a 7-inch Full HD 1080p IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by AMD's Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. It also boasts 512GB of storage and 16GB of LPDDR5 memory.

Angled closeup render of an HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop.

If a gaming laptop is more your cup of tea, you'll find a few options that are on sale as well, including this HP Omen Transcend 14 that's marked down to $1,199.99 (save $500). While we haven't played with this particular configuration, we did post our HP Omen Transcend 16 review last December and found way more things to like about it than to not like.

This version is built around a 14-inch OLED display with a 2880x1800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of brightness. It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor (16C/22T, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It also features 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive.

While not as fast as the model we reviewed, this one is smaller (if that's the direction you want to go) and boasts a brilliant OLED display, which is a pretty nice amenity at this price point.

Here are some more gaming deals that are worth checking out...

Logitech G920 Driving Force racing wheel and pedals on a gray gradient background.
Tags:  deals, Gaming, Best Buy, (NYSE:BBY)
