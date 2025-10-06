Best Buy Techtober Deals Event Slashes Acer RTX 50 Gaming PCs Up To $690 Off





Not to be outdone by Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event that kicks off this Tuesday, Best Buy is holding a sales bonanza of its own. As part of the retailer's Techtober Sale, as it's called, a bunch of Acer desktops and laptops are marked down by up to several hundred dollars, including gaming systems rocking GeForce RTX 50 series hardware inside.





Acer's Nitro 60 desktop. There are multiple configurations available, including an AMD Ryzen-based setup that's on sale for $1,494.99 at Best Buy (save $505). One of those systems is. There are multiple configurations available, including an AMD Ryzen-based setup that's on sale for





For the CPU, this Nitro 60 desktop flexes a Ryzen 9 7900 processor (12C/24T, 3.7GHz to 5.4GHz, 12MB L2 cache, 64MB L3 cache, 65W default TDP) based on Zen 4 slotted into an unspecified socket AM5 motherboard. This is flanked by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card with 12GB of GDDR7, proving a solid one-two punch for mid-range gaming.





It also features 32GB of DDR5 memory (expandable to 128GB), a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD), and 850W power supply.





We have not tested this model ourselves, but out of a limited number of users reviews (10 in total), it's sitting at a 4.7-star out of 5-star rating, with multiple commenters stating it's a quiet PC.





Acer Nitro 60 desktop with an Intel Core i7-14700F (20C/28T, up to 5.4GHz, 28MB L2 cache, 33MB L3 cache, 65W base TDP) for $1,494.99 at Best Buy (save $405). The rest of the specs are the same, so it really just boils down to which CPU and foundation you prefer. If you prefer an Intel foundation, you can also score the(20C/28T, up to 5.4GHz, 28MB L2 cache, 33MB L3 cache, 65W base TDP) for. The rest of the specs are the same, so it really just boils down to which CPU and foundation you prefer.





Nitro 60 with a Core i5-14400F, GeForce RTX 5060, 64GB of RAM, 4TB SSD, and 1TB docking station for $1,599 at Best Buy (save $690). There are other configs available too. Likewise, you can core thewith a Core i5-14400F, GeForce RTX 5060, 64GB of RAM, 4TB SSD, and 1TB docking station for. There are other configs available too.













Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI that's on sale for $1,599.99 at Best Buy (save $300). The name is a mouthful, but Acer can call it whatever it likes—we're more interested in the value proposition, which is pretty good on this setup. Looking for a potent gaming laptop instead? Then check out thethat's on sale for. The name is a mouthful, but Acer can call it whatever it likes—we're more interested in the value proposition, which is pretty good on this setup.





One of the standout features is the 16-inch OLED display. Yes, you're getting OLED at this price, and it features a 2560x1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support. That's a delightful combination at the discounted rate.





It's powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor (24C/24T, up to 5.4GHz, 40MB L2 cache, 36MB L3 cache, 55W base TDP) based on Arrow Lake and a mobile GeForce RTX 5070 Ti discrete GPU with 12GB of GDDR7.





You also get 32GB of DDR5-6400 system memory (expandable to 64GB), a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675 wireless connectivity, Thunderbolt 4.1 connectivity, a 2.5Gbps LAN port, and 4-zone RGB lighting. Not too shabby.





Here are some more Acer gaming laptop and desktop deals...