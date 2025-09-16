Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Announced: When And What To Expect





Amazon is getting a head start on the holiday shopping season with another Prime Big Deal Days event, with promises of some of the "best deals of the season so far" on popular brands such as Beats, LEGO, Milk Makeup, and KitchenAid. And as the name of the event implies, this is another sales event that is geared towards Amazon Prime members.





The two-day sales bonanza starts on Tuesday, October 7 at 12:01 a.m. PDT and runs through October 8. A Prime membership runs $14.99 per month or $139 if paying for the annual plan, with new users eligible for a 30-day free trial. Students between 18-24 years old can sign up for a discounted $7.49 monthly rate or $69 per year, with a 6-month free trial. Amazon also offers a discounted $6.99 per month rate for EBT, Medicaid, SNAP, and other select government assistance recipients.





You don't necessarily need a Prime membership to participate, but having one will net you the best deals and other perks. Still, there's no harm in signing up for a free trial. If that's not an option—perhaps you were a previous Prime member and ended your subscription—you could always wait and see how the sales event shakes out before committing or recommitting.





Ahead of the event, Amazon isn't sharing too many details, at least not specific ones. That said, it's promising a wide selection of discounts, including up to 40% off bedding and blankets, up to 50% off Samsonite travel gear, denim starting at $15 from the newly launched Amazon Essentials denim collection, up to 40% off seasonal decorations, 30% off snacks and pantry items (right in time for NFL season), and Halloween costumes and accessories starting at $5.





As we always do with these kinds of events, we'll be tracking the more interesting deals as they emerge, so be sure to bookmark us. In the the meantime, here are a few random deals that are available right now...







