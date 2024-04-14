Best Buy’s Flash Tech Sale Brings Huge Savings For Geeks And Grads
If you're quick, you can save on some great deals from Best Buy this weekend before they disappear. Deals include a Samsung Tab S8 Ultra tablet, Apple MacBook Air, and an outdoor TV.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra DealAnyone who needs to be productive on the go will benefit greatly by having a powerful and portable tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab series tablets have proven themselves to be both. The Tab S8 Ultra makes content creation such as editing photos and videos more pleasant with a 14.6-inch sAMOLED screen with QHD (2960x1848) resolution.
The QHD screen has a 120Hz refresh rate that delivers “ultra-smooth clarity,” according to Samsung. Users can also take advantage of Samsung’s ultra-dynamic multi-window display that enables placing all users need on one screen. Toss in quad speakers and Dolby Atmos surround sound tuned by AKG, and listening to music while getting some work done will not be a problem.
Also included with the Tab S8 Ultra is the S Pen. Having the S Pen is handy for marking up images, or jotting down notes when a pen and paper are not available. Artists will enjoy the S Pen while using apps such as Sketch, to create content anywhere.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM is currently $400 off for a low price of $699.99.
Apple MacBook Air M2 DealsThose who are bought into the Apple ecosystem can always benefit from having a MacBook. The MacBook Air 15-inch M2 laptop is an excellent option for those who do not the power of a MacBook Pro, and want to save a little money in the process.
The MacBook Air 15-inch laptop comes packed with 16GB of RAM, and an Apple M2 processor that has an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The included 16-core Neural Engine allows for advanced machine learning tasks. Apple’s fanless design keeps the MacBook Air silent, even when under a full load.
Providing visuals is a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color, perfect for watching videos, or editing photos. Video chatting on the MacBook Air is made simple using the built-in 1080p FaceTime HD camera. Hearing the person on the other end can be heard through a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, while a three-microphone array will enable people on the other end to hear the user clearly.
The backlit Magic keyboard will provide enough illumination to make typing in the darkest places a breeze. As far as ports go, it includes a MagSafe 3 port, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack.
The Apple MacBook Air 15-inch laptop with M2 chip is $400 off for a bargain price of $1499.
Be sure to check out a few other deals on laptops that include:
- The Dell Inspiron 16-inch 2-in-1 touch laptop is on clearance at $275 off for just $824.99.
- The Razer Blade 17-inch gaming laptop is currently $1600 off for an amazing low price of $1799.99.
DuraPro 55-inch 4K Outdoor Television DealSpring has sprung, so it is finally time to get back outside and enjoy the great outdoors. For those who love being outside, but don’t want to miss the big game, the DuraPro 55-inch outdoor TV might be just what the doctor ordered.
Enjoy the benefits of a 4K Ultra HD (2160p resolution) screen outside as this DuraPro TV has a tempered glass screen, 500-nit brightness (60% brighter than an indoor TV), and an IP54-rated exterior that protects against rain, dust, UV rays, and more. It also has the LG webOS TV smart platform built-in, making finding a favorite show on streaming apps like Netflix, and Hulu quick and easy.
The DuraPro outdoor TV is versatile, as it also includes a wall mount to help create the perfect outdoor entertainment center. When not in use, the TV can be protected with the included waterproof remote bag.
The DuraPro Sun Smart Series 4K LED 55-inch outdoor television has a savings of $500 for just $1,299.