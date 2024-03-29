Vizio's 86-Inch 4K TV For $999 Joins The Budget Behemoth Party





Vizio is expanding its refreshed 2024 smart TV lineup with a ginormous 86-inch 4K model that's set to retail for just $999 when it releases next month. The announcement comes just just weeks after Walmart said it had reached a deal to buy Vizio for around $2.3 billion and is being pitched as a "refreshed brand identity" consisting of a "reimagined lineup" focused on providing "incredible value."





"We’re thrilled to be able to evolve our lineup of 4K, Full HD, and HD TVs, which have been a staple of at Vizio for years, and to continue to bring unprecedented value and quality to our customers," said John Schindler, Vice President of Product Management at Vizio. "With even more sizes and display ranges to select from, customers can enjoy precise picture quality and built-in entertainment content no matter what room in the home they are in."





Indeed, Vizio had built a reputation for delivering a value at a time when big screen TVs were still generally expensive. It's a different landscape now, however, with companies like TCL and Hisense putting the pressure on brands like Samsung and LG to deliver more bang for a buyer's buck. And they've responded, which we'll get to in a moment.













As for Vizio's 2024 lineup, the massive 86-inch model joins its existing lineup that consists of 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, and 75-inch display sizes within its 4K collection. The 86-inch model is fairly well configured, with three HDMI 2.1 ports, support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 support, and for gamers, 120fps at 1080p, along with auto low latency mode (ALLM) and variable refresh rate (VRR) support).





The problem for Vizio (and by extension, Walmart) is that announcing an 86-inch 4K TV for $999 doesn't have the same impact these days. A quick jaunt to Best Buy reveals several similar-size TVs selling for around the same price, and even less. Here's a look...