Next-Gen Apple M4 Chip Could Be A Mac AI Powerhouse

by Alan VelascoFriday, April 12, 2024, 09:24 AM EDT
apple m4 body
Apple is looking to include AI smarts in its next generation M4 chips, according to Bloomberg’s Marc Gurman. The company is hoping to get a boost after seeing its Mac line of computers struggle to generate sales. Gurman says that sales of the Mac went down by 23% last fiscal year, and the most recent holiday period didn’t see any bump in units sold.

Apple is seen as being behind competitors regarding its use of AI in its product lineup. It’s why the new chip might begin to make its way into Macs as soon as later this year and throughout 2025. As usual there will be a staggered release of the M4 chip throughout the Mac lineup. However, Gurman points out that these plans aren’t set in stone, and changes are always possible.

Apple seems to be poised to show developers what new AI features it has up its sleeve at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC24) set to take place in June. The event will be an opportunity to show off several new features that “are designed to run on the devices themselves — rather than in remote servers — and speedier chips will help drive those enhancements” says Gurman.

apple m4 hero

AI isn’t the only boost coming to M4. Mac users looking to get support for more RAM will be happy to hear that the M4’s beefiest version will be able to support up to 512GB. The current king of the Apple hill, the M2 Ultra can only support up to 192GB of RAM. Although it’s still a far cry from the maximum allowed memory on the Intel-based Mac Pro, which could support up to 1.5 terabytes.

It will be interesting to see how Apple fares in relation to its competitors in the currently AI dominated technology landscape, especially as it will work to keep everything on device while other companies look to deliver AI enhancements through cloud infrastructures.
