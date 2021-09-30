Best Buy Confirms Epic In-Store NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Restock Event For October 1st





Earlier this week, we first received word that Best Buy was gearing up for another big NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series restock. The @GPURestock Twitter account was tipped off to Best Buy’s event and, through a series of tweets, gave gamers hope that they might finally be able to get their hands on a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or even possibly a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

Today, Best Buy confirmed that the event would kick off at participating retail store locations starting at 7:30 am local time tomorrow (October 1st). As with previous in-store events, Best Buy employees will hand one ticket per person for those standing in line until all tickets are exhausted. If you have a ticket in hand, you’re guaranteed to leave the store with a graphics card.

The downside to these events is that you’ll likely need to camp out overnight at your local store to secure your chance at obtaining a GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics card. But if you’ve been striking out for months in attempts to get a graphics card, perhaps it’s worth the effort. On a positive note, you’ll be getting a card like the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti or GeForce RTX 3090 at MSRP instead of paying inflated prices at third-party marketplaces like eBay.

Here’s a list of the cards that Best Buy locations will have in stock tomorrow:

According to @GPURestock, not only will NVIDIA GeForce Founders Edition cards be available for sale, but Best Buy will also have third-party cards from the likes of MSI and Gigabyte. We should also mention that each location will likely have 15 or fewer GeForce RTX 3080 cards on hand.

You can check out this Best Buy link to see if your local store will have stock available tomorrow morning. If your store is listed, and you’re desperate to get a GeForce RTX 30 graphics card, you’ll probably want to head to the store sooner rather than later to reserve your place in line.

I live in North Carolina, which has 20 Best Buy locations statewide. However, only three stores (Cary, Concord Mills, and Fayetteville) will participate in tomorrow’s event. So do you plan on camping out tonight to grab an NVIDIA graphics card? Tell us why or why not in the comments section below.