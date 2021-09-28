Here's When Best Buy Might Restock NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Graphics Cards





Have you tried to buy a graphics card recently? Attempting such a thing is a fast track to frustration, because the damn things are never in stock. Not by first-party sellers and at anywhere close to MSRP, anyway. That's what makes Best Buy's occasional restocks so delightful, and if you're wondering when the next one will occur, you're going to like the answer. Maybe.





That answer is, this week, if the Twitter account @GPURestock is passing along reliable information. This is how shopping for gaming hardware is accomplished these days—whether you're in the market for a PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X|S, or a fancy new graphics card, Twitter accounts with a constant pulse on the situation are your inside track.









Through a series of tweets, the account holder says Best Buy is likely to restock NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition graphics cards on Friday. Or perhaps sooner—an earlier tweet suggested Best Buy employees would hand out tickets to people in line starting at 7:00 am local time on Thursday, with doors opening at 8:00 am.





In that scenario, depending on the location, people might be tempted to line up on Wednesday after the store closes and camp out. Yeah, it's like that. However, a more recent tweet says tickets will actually be given out on Friday morning. So there's some uncertainty on the precise timing at the moment, and of course this is an unconfirmed restock at the moment.







All that said, Best Buy has been pretty decent about having restock events about every month, for the past few months. And according to @GPURestock, a clue can be seen by opening up Best Buy's mobile app and searching for cards, then flipping the switch to "In stock" listings only. Even though cards will appear as "Sold Out," that's apparently a sign that they are actually on hand, otherwise they wouldn't show up as well.





I can't say if that's completely accurate, but in my location (eastern Tennessee), no listings appear at my local Best Buy. So it's plausible that if they show up wherever you're located, even as sold out, it could mean there is stock ready to go for later this week. Fingers crossed and all that.







We'll be following this situation and updating as necessary. In the meantime, if you're in the market for a GPU, perhaps make preparations for a possible restock ahead of this weekend.

