Best Buy Back-To-School Chromebook Deals Are Here For Gearing Up Education

by Paul LillySaturday, July 29, 2023, 10:58 AM EDT
An open and angled Acer Chromebook on a black and gray gradient background.
Don't let the warm weather outside fool you—it's not too early to start your back-to-school shopping. On the tech side of the equation, an essential piece of gear is a laptop, but which one? Well, if you've settled on a Chromebook, we have good news—these already cheap machines are even less expensive right now with Best Buy serving up a handful of models at a discount.

One of the least expensive models available is the Acer Chromebook 315 pictured above. It's on sale for $189 at Best Buy (save $100). Obviously this is not a high-end workhorse, but for a sub-$200 laptop, it's not too shabby.

What's at play here is a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution (Full HD) powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor (2C/2T, 1.1GHz to 2.8GHz), 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 64GB of eMMC storage. And for connectivity, you're looking at two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, 3.5mm headphone and microphone jacks, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth.

Of course, this runs Chrome OS, which can save some headaches if you happen to be the go-to tech support person for the recipient. The cherry on top is a claimed 12.5 hours of battery life.

HP 14 laptop in tent mode on a black and gray gradient background.

Need more flexibility in your hardware's capabilities and have a bigger budget to throw at a Chromebook? Then check out the HP 14 2-in-1. While it's the most expensive Chromebook in our roundup, it's also marked down by a couple hundred bucks to $499 at Best Buy.

The HP 14 ups the ante with a 14-inch IPS display with a 1920x1200 (WUXGA) and touch support, with the flexibility to fold all the way back to use as a tablet or stand in tent mode (pictured above).

It's powered by a meatier Intel 12th Gen Core i3-1215U processor (6C/8T, up to 4.4GHz, 10MB L3 cache) to go along with integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB solid state drive.

For connectivity, it wields a single USB 3.2 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

An open and angled Asus 14 Chromebook on a black and gray gradient background.

Intel is the not the only chip maker powering Chromebooks. If you want to go with an AMD-based system, then have a look at the ASUS 14 Chromebook that's on sale for $419 (save $80).

This one sports a 14-inch display with a 1920x1200 resolution (WUXGA), but instead of a Celeron or Core processor, it's powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 7320C processor (4C/8T, 2.4GHz to 4.1GHz, 4MB L3 cache) with integrated Radeon 610M graphics (2 CUs, up to 1.9GHz).

Other specs include 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, SDXC card reader, an HDMI output, two USB-C ports, and a single USB-A port.

Here are a couple more Chromebook deals...
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 (11", Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, 4GB/128GB): $279 (save $100)
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 (13.3" OLED, Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, 8GB/128GB): $369 (save $130)
