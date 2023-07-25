Ace Back To School With These Best Buy Killer Gaming Laptop Deals Up To 45% Off





Having a bout of the back-to-school blues as summer rushes by? Well, let's turn that frown into a gigantic grin giddy with anticipation, because while you're stocking up on essentials for the upcoming school year, we've rounded up a whole bunch of gaming laptops that are equally suitable for schoolwork and play. And there's still time left to break them in before the next semester starts in earnest.





Corsair's Voyager a1600 for $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $600). This is a great option if you're wanting something a tad larger than your standard fare 15.6-inch models, but also don't want to step up to a 17-inch laptop. And by that we mean it rocks a 16-inch IPS display, with a QHD resolution and fast 240Hz refresh rate. We'll kick things off withfor(save $600). This is a great option if you're wanting something a tad larger than your standard fare 15.6-inch models, but also don't want to step up to a 17-inch laptop. And by that we mean it rocks a 16-inch IPS display, with a QHD resolution and fast 240Hz refresh rate.





It's powered by a Ryzen 7 6800H processor (8C/16T, 3.2GHz to 4.7GHz, 16MB L3 cache), Radeon RX 6800M GPU, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB PCIe solid state drive. Other features include FreeSync Premium support, a MUX switch, dual 20mm speakers with Dolby Atmos, USB4 connectivity, Wi-Fi 6E, and a 99Wh battery.













Dell G15 gaming laptop for $599.99 (save $350). That's pretty cheap for a laptop with a discrete GPU. In this case, you're looking at a mobile GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.

If you're looking to keep costs as low as possible without diving into netbook territory or settling for integrated graphics, then check out thisfor. That's pretty cheap for a laptop with a discrete GPU. In this case, you're looking at a mobile GeForce RTX 3050 GPU.





Sure, it's not exactly a barn burner in the realm of discrete GPUs. But it is sufficient for entry-level/casual gaming. Dell flanks it with a Ryzen 5 6600H CPU (6C/12T, 3.3GHz to 4.5GHz, 16MB L3 cache), 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also boasts a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.













MSI's Cyborg gaming laptop kitted with a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU (6GB GDDR6) is on sale for $799.99 (save $200). You're still looking at an entry-level GPU, but the RTX 4050 is a faster all-around solution based on NVIDIA's latest-generation

Need a bit more graphics muscle? You can have it for a few hundred bucks more—kitted with a GeForce RTX 4050 GPU (6GB GDDR6) is on sale for. You're still looking at an entry-level GPU, but the RTX 4050 is a faster all-around solution based on NVIDIA's latest-generation Ada Lovelace architecture, which gets you access to DLSS 3





This is another 15.6-inch laptop with a 1920x1080 resolution, but with a faster 144Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an Intel 12th Gen (Alder Lake) Core i5-12450H with 8 cores (4 P-cores and 4 E-cores) and 12 threads clocked at up to 4.4GHz and 12MB of L3 cache, 8GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD.





Connectivity consists of Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, HDMI 2.1 (x1), USB 3.1 Type-A (x2), and USB 3.1 Type-C (x1). Overall, the bang for buck is pretty strong here.





Here are some more gaming laptop deals...



