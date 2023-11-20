Best Buy Black Friday Deals Are Here With Huge Savings On Laptops As Low As $129
Gear up for the holidays with some spectacular deals on laptops from companies like Acer, Microsoft, and HP. Whether you are a gamer or someone who just wants something to browse the web and check emails, there is a deal for all.
Acer Chromebook Spin 311Not every laptop needs to be beefy enough to run Crysis. Some people just want to peruse the internet and check their email from time to time. For those types of people, the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is perfect.
Acer's Chromebook is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 500 series CPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM and integrated graphics. Users will be able to take advantage of an 11.6-inch touch display with 1360 x 768 HD resolution. If anything needs to be saved for later, there is 64GB of eMMC storage.
Users can connect to the internet via Wi-Fi 5, which is also integrated with Bluetooth 4.2, making connecting wireless peripherals quick and easy. When it comes to usage, there is an estimated 15 hours of battery life that should power through an entire day.
The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 touch-screen laptop is nearly 50% off at an incredible price of just $129.
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16-inch Gaming LaptopIf anyone does need a gaming laptop that performs well enough to run Crysis, there is the Acer Predator Helios Neo gaming laptop to choose from. With an Intel i5-13500HX CPU, GeForce RTX 4050, and 16GB of DDR5 RAM, gamers can feel confident they can partake in just about any game (at reasonable settings, anyway).
The Acer Predator is equipped with superior cooling technology to ensure the laptop stays cool even in the most heated battles. The Helios Neo 16 includes state-of-the-art all-metal 5th Gen AeroBlade fan technology. Gamers will also be able to take advantage of a gorgeous 16-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS panel.
The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16-inch 165Hz gaming laptop is $400 off for just $799.99.
Need a bit more power? The HP Omen 16.1-inch 144Hz full HD gaming laptop is $400 off for just $999.99.
HP Envy 2-In-1 15.6-inch Touch-Screen LaptopFor the business-minded people and students out there, the HP Envy 2-in-1 might be just what the doctor ordered. This slim and lightweight laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage.
The Envy 2-in-1 is perfect for those who love having a laptop that can convert into tablet mode at any given time. Content creators, business people, and students can simply fold the screen back and make use of the touch-screen and pen capabilities.
There is also a generous selection of ports available, with 2x USB Type-A ports, 2x USB-C ports, a multi-format SD media card reader, and an HDMI 2.1 port. So, no matter what the need may be, from connecting multiple peripherals or utilizing an external monitor, the Envy 2-in-1 has it covered.
The HP Envy 2-in-1 touch screen 15.6-inch full HD touch-screen laptop is $400 off for just $649.99.
If something a little less peppy is in order, shoppers can also take a gander at the HP Envy 2-in-1 14-inch touch-screen laptop at a savings of $350 for only $499.99.
If none of those suit the job at hand, check out some more great deals below:
- The Lenovo Ideapad 3i 15.6-inch full HD touch laptop is $220 off for only $279.99.
- The Apple Macbook Air 15-inch with M2 chip laptop is on sale for $1049.
- The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 13-inch touch screen is $540 off for only $999.99.
- The HP Pavilion Desktop PC with AMD Ryzen 7 is $260 off for only $599.99.