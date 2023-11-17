AMD Radeon RX 7900M Laptop GPU Benchmark Leak Puts RTX 4090 In A Vulkan Grip

To be fair, in the Geekbench 6.2.1 OpenCL benchmark, NVIDIA returns the favor. With the Radeon RX 7900M scoring 144,611, it falls short of NVIDIA's feat of over 181,000. Whether OpenCL or Vulkan scores will appeal to users will depend on their particular use case. While NVIDIA certainly has a lead in overall productivity performance, we're happy to see AMD offer some competitive performance.



Gaming performance is still up in the air, but we can expect a few things to hold true if history is any indication. The Radeon RX 7900M may be priced slightly less than its comparable NVIDIA counterpart, but with a few caveats. Ray and path tracing performance will likely mimic the desktop GPUs in the advantage that NVIDIA has there, along with DLSS 3. The AMD Radeon GPU should do well in rasterized performance in many titles, such as the Call of Duty series.