ASUS Unveils Durable 2-In-1 Chromebook CM30 Detachable With 12-Hour Battery Life

The display looks to be an identical unit to the one on the CM3, which is a 10.5-inch IPS pane with a 1920x1200 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and rated 320 nits brightness. And like that CM3, there's also a garaged USI stylus for more precise control.





Inside, the CM30 sports an octa-core MediaTek 8186 SoC paired with up to 8GB DDR4X RAM and 128GB eMMC storage. For connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 onboard (LTE is optional). Unfortunately, the camera package is pretty sad at just 5 megapixels on the front and rear. On the other hand, battery life is very good, with up to 12 hours coming from a 38Wh battery on a single charge.