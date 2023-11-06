CATEGORIES
home News

ASUS Unveils Durable 2-In-1 Chromebook CM30 Detachable With 12-Hour Battery Life

by Aaron LeongMonday, November 06, 2023, 10:52 AM EDT
hero cm30a
ASUS has announced a new ChromeOS tablet with detachable keyboard—called the CM30—that looks to target the rugged environs of schools, home, and frontline workplaces. This new tablet also promises greater performance, endurance, and sustainability that should bring the fight to the likes of the excellent Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3.

Taiwan-based ASUS introduced the CM30 Detachable (CM3001) to the public, which comes in a 2-in-1 package that can transform between tablet and laptop modes thanks to a versatile smart cover. Looking like an update from the already impressive $350 CM3, the new CM30 has a newer chipset and greater use of renewable materials, among other things.

CM30

Besides the chassis being built to US MIL-STD 810H durability standards, what makes the CM30 fit for its supposed heavier duty is the revised smart cover. Each corner has a pronounced bumper protector that should help with drops and unintended bumps. The outer shell of the tablet has a stain-resistant finish as well, although it would've been nice to see some type of anti-bacterial coating. 

cm30b

The display looks to be an identical unit to the one on the CM3, which is a 10.5-inch IPS pane with a 1920x1200 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and rated 320 nits brightness. And like that CM3, there's also a garaged USI stylus for more precise control. 

Inside, the CM30 sports an octa-core MediaTek 8186 SoC paired with up to 8GB DDR4X RAM and 128GB eMMC storage. For connectivity, there is Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 onboard (LTE is optional). Unfortunately, the camera package is pretty sad at just 5 megapixels on the front and rear. On the other hand, battery life is very good, with up to 12 hours coming from a 38Wh battery on a single charge.

ASUS%20Chromebook%20CM30%20Detachable CM3001 Scenario%20photo 2

Detachables are indeed niche products, but are fantastic options for those who don't require a full-fledged full-time laptop, merely needing a physical keyboard to compose emails and type out school assignments or job proposals. With the keyboard stowed (or removed altogether) in tablet mode, detachables make ideal companions for media consumption, promising killer battery life and decent speakers.

ASUS has yet to release official availability and pricing information, so stay tuned to this space to find out more.
Tags:  Asus, tablet, Chromebook, detachable
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment