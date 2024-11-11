Best Buy Unveils Its Black Friday Arsenal Of Deals That Are Available Now









HP Victus gaming laptop that's on sale for $449.99 at Best Buy (save $430). It typically does not get a whole lot cheaper this this for a laptop with a discrete GPU, which in this case is a GeForce RTX 3050. While not a barn burner of a GPU, it beats most integrated graphics for lighter weight gaming, and you can't really argue with the low price. One such example is thisthat's on sale for. It typically does not get a whole lot cheaper this this for a laptop with a discrete GPU, which in this case is a GeForce RTX 3050. While not a barn burner of a GPU, it beats most integrated graphics for lighter weight gaming, and you can't really argue with the low price.





Other specs include a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and reasonably fast 144Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i5-12450H processor (8C/12T, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB of L3 cache) based on Alder Lake, 8GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and a 512GB solid state drive.





We suggest doubling up on RAM via the DIY route, but even after doing so, you still should be under the $500 mark.













75-inch Samsung DU6950 4K TV that's discounted to $549.99 at Best Buy (save $200). Sure, you're not touching OLED or mini LED at this size and price combo, but this is one of the cheapest prices we've seen for a 75-inch model. If you're wanting to go big while spending less, this is certainly a viable route. Another notable deal for bargain shoppers is thisthat's discounted to. Sure, you're not touching OLED or mini LED at this size and price combo, but this is one of the cheapest prices we've seen for a 75-inch model. If you're wanting to go big while spending less, this is certainly a viable route.





The DU6950 runs on Samsung's Tizen OS to stream from a variety of apps. It also supports Samsung's Q Symphony feature that, when paired with a compatible Samsung soundbar, will bolster the audio by also utilizing the TV's built-in speakers.





One gripe we have with ALL Samsung TVs is they shun Dolby Vision. However, you still get HDR support here via HDR10+.





