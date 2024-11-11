Best Buy Unveils Its Black Friday Arsenal Of Deals That Are Available Now

Yes, we're not yet two full weeks into November, and also yes, the Black Friday deals and promotions have already begun to appear (like discounts on the Galaxy S24 FE
and iPhone 16 bargaiins
, as well as a massive discount
on TCL's 98-inch behemoth of aTV). We suspect things will ramp up this week and as we further approach the real Black Friday—November 29, 2024—but there are plenty of deals to be had right this moment. Several of them can be found at Best Buy.
One such example is this HP Victus gaming laptop
that's on sale for $449.99 at Best Buy (save $430)
. It typically does not get a whole lot cheaper this this for a laptop with a discrete GPU, which in this case is a GeForce RTX 3050. While not a barn burner of a GPU, it beats most integrated graphics for lighter weight gaming, and you can't really argue with the low price.
Other specs include a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and reasonably fast 144Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i5-12450H processor (8C/12T, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB of L3 cache) based on Alder Lake, 8GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and a 512GB solid state drive.
We suggest doubling up on RAM via the DIY route, but even after doing so, you still should be under the $500 mark.
Another notable deal for bargain shoppers is this 75-inch Samsung DU6950 4K TV
that's discounted to $549.99 at Best Buy (save $200)
. Sure, you're not touching OLED or mini LED at this size and price combo, but this is one of the cheapest prices we've seen for a 75-inch model. If you're wanting to go big while spending less, this is certainly a viable route.
The DU6950 runs on Samsung's Tizen OS to stream from a variety of apps. It also supports Samsung's Q Symphony feature that, when paired with a compatible Samsung soundbar, will bolster the audio by also utilizing the TV's built-in speakers.
One gripe we have with ALL Samsung TVs is they shun Dolby Vision. However, you still get HDR support here via HDR10+.
Here are several more Black Friday deals that are available at Best Buy...