Samsung’s Excellent Galaxy S24 FE And S24+ Are On Great Limited Time Deals
Samsung Galaxy S24 FESamsung’s Galaxy FE edition has been a favorite among Android users for a while now, due to its great feature set and lower price point than the non-FE variants. The S24 FE continues that tradition, with the added benefits of Galaxy AI, a connected eco-system, a gorgeous display, all-day battery, and more.
Not to be outdone by Google Gemini, or Apple Intelligence, Samsung has its own Galaxy AI. Galaxy AI offers features like Instant Slow-Mo, and Photo Assist, in addition to Circle to Search, Live Translate Interpreter, and Browsing Assist, to name a few.
When paired with a Galaxy Watch, the smartwatch can be used as a remote control for the camera on the Galaxy FE. Health and fitness features are also supported to track sleep, steps, and more.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB smartphone is 15% off for only $552.54.
Samsung Galaxy S24 PlusThe Samsung S24 lineup offers larger screens, more battery life, more processing power, and the highest screen resolution on a Galaxy smartphone ever.
Speaking of larger displays, the S24+ a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen, a powerful Snapdragon processor, and it offers battery life of up to 29 hours when watching videos, and up to 88 hours when listening to music.
The Samsung Ultra S24+ 512GB smartphone is 11% off for $999.99. If you don’t need that much storage, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ 256GB smartphone is 18% off for $820.24.
OnePlus 12The OnePlus 12 is an excellent smartphone, at a very reasonable price point. The OnePlus smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM being available. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 offers faster AI processing, 30% faster CPU performance, and 20% greater CPU performance over its predecessor.
To cool that powerful processor and mainstain optimal performance, the OnePlus 12 sports the compnay's latest Dual Cryo-velocity VC advanced cooling system. It comprises an all-new dual vapor chamber and an innovative airfoil structure. OnePlus says this results in significantly improved heat dissipation efficiency for “always-smooth” performance.
The OnePlus 12 256GB smartphone is 19% off for just $649.99.
Be sure to check out these other deals from OnePlus and Motorola:
- The OnePlus 12R 128GB smartphone is 14% off for $429.99.
- The Moto G Stylus 256GB smartphone is 38% for a low price of $249.99.