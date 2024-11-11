Get An iPhone 16 For Just One Cent With A Boost Mobile Activation

There are different colorways to choose from, as well as storage allotments—just hit any of the links above for the model you're interested in and browse the available options.













So, if every iPhone 16 variant ls just a penny, why not opt for the most storage and/or a higher end model like the iPhone 16 Pro (see our review) or Pro Max? Well, the devil is in the details and the way this all works is, you're required to sign up for Boost Mobile's $65 per month 'Infinite Access For iPhone' plan, which includes unlimited talk, text, and data.





As is often the case, "unlimited' comes its own caveat—you get 30GB of high speed data, after which it drops to 512Kbps. The deal also requires a 36-month commitment, though you can save up to a $1,000 on a new iPhone every year (and we presume that would reset the 36-month contract).





Depending on the retail cost of the iPhone 16 model you select, the remaining balance beyond the $1,000 savings is broken up into monthly chunks. For example, if you select an iPhone 16 Pro with 256GB of storage, you'll pay an extra $5.55 per month, which works out to $199.80 over 36 months.





Is Boost Mobile any good? From a cost perspective, it depends on what you're after. There are several MVNOs with cheap monthly rates, like Mint Mobile, but not all of them sell the latest iPhone models. And the ones that do typically charge the full retail cost upfront. Likewise, Boost Mobile's unlimited plans (without the $1,000 iPhone 16 savings offer) start at $25 per month.







Then there are the major carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon) with their own smartphone deals, but at the expense of more costly monthly plans. One thing we can say is that one of our staffers recently took advantage of Boost Mobile's iPhone deal and has been happy with it so far. That said, as always, you'll want to do your research and see what deals are out there, especially with Black Friday and Cyber Monday coming into view.



Of course, there are caveats. What this deal essentially entails is a $1,000 discount on Apple's iPhone 16 series, available with a Boost Mobile activation. You can get this deal directly through Boost Mobile's website, or pick your phone on Amazon, where the checkout price is only $0.01. Here are some of the SKUs that are available...