TCL's 98-Inch TV Gets A Monster-Size 47% Discount Ahead Of Black Friday, While Supply Lasts





We'll go ahead and say it—TCL is already winning Black Friday, or at least that is the case if you're in the market for a giant-sized TV with out a gargantuan price. While Black Friday is still officially a couple of weeks away, hardware brands and their retail partners are starting to dish up the savings, and TCL just set the bar on what constitutes a proper discount.





TCL's 98-inch Q65 QLED TV for just $1,598 at Amazon (47% off), or for $1,599.99 at Best Buy if you prefer. Either way, you're looking at least a hefty $1,400 discount over MSRP. And sure, nobody pays MSRPs on TVs these days (nobody should, anyway), but this is still several hundred dollars below its typical street price. It's also an all-time low price. How so? You can scorefor just, or forif you prefer. Either way, you're looking at least a hefty $1,400 discount over MSRP. And sure, nobody pays MSRPs on TVs these days (nobody should, anyway), but this is still several hundred dollars below its typical street price. It's also an all-time low price.





Surely a 98-inch TV at this price must flat out suck, right? Delightfully, the answer is no, it doesn't. That's not to say it's a premium model—it's technically an entry-level TV—but it does serve up some nice features, like quantum dot technology, robust HDR support (HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG), and Dolby Atmos support.





Also notable is while the Q65 series mostly employs a 60Hz panel, both the 85-inch and 98-inch variants get an upgraded 120Hz display, which makes it a great option for gaming on a big (very big) screen. It also boasts support for a variable refresh rate (up to 144Hz, actually) and Auto Game Mode to keep latency at bay.





Simply put, this is a killer deal and we'd be surprised if it didn't sell out at this price.















TCL's 98-inch QM7 QLED TV that's on sale for $2,289 at Amazon ($500 below MSRP) and $2,299 at Best Buy. Here again, Amazon wins out by a buck, but the real winner is whoever takes advantage of this deal.

Want to step things up a notch? You can, if you have a bigger budget to throw on a gargantuan TV. For a brighter and crisper experience, check outthat's on sale forand. Here again, Amazon wins out by a buck, but the real winner is whoever takes advantage of this deal.





The QM7 ups the ante by seeing the Q65's quantum dot technology and raising the pot with mini LED backlighting. For the 98-inch model that's on tap here, you're looking at over 1,500 local dimming zones and a peak brightness of up to 2,400 nits to highlight subjects without a bunch of blooming, and to make HDR content pop.





You get the full bandwidth of the HDMI 2.1 spec on this model, along with support 4K at up to 144Hz, VRR support, low input lag, and a Game Mode that, according to the display experts at Rtings , "looks the same as using the other picture modes, so you don't have to worry about trading in picture quality for performance."





These are both great deals in their respective categories. Don't have room for a 98-inch TV, though? You can find some of the 'smaller' sizes on discount as well.

Be sure to bookmark us at HotHardware an check back often—we'll be highlighting the more interesting deals when Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts arrive in earnest, in addition to our usual tech coverage.

