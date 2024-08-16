Best Buy Flash Microsoft Sale: Deals On Laptops, Xbox And More Up To $450 Off





Whether you're already back in school or about to be hitting the books again, or simply want a good deal, today through Sunday is when you want to shop. That's because Best Buy is hosting a three-day Microsoft sale on an assortment of items—mostly laptops, including a Copilot+ system, but also on desktops, Xbox hardware, and some other stuff.





Dell XPS 8960 desktop on sale for $999.99 at Best Buy (save $450) this weekend. That gets you a configuration powered by an Intel Core i7-14700 processor (20C/28T, up to 5.4GHz, 33MB L3 cache), 16GB of DDR5 memory, a 1TB M.2 solid state drive, and a GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Starting with what's pictured above, you can score aon sale forthis weekend. That gets you a configuration powered by an Intel Core i7-14700 processor (20C/28T, up to 5.4GHz, 33MB L3 cache), 16GB of DDR5 memory, a 1TB M.2 solid state drive, and a GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card.





We'd prefer to see a GeForce RTX 40 series GPU, but for lighter weight gaming, the RTX 3050 will suffice (check out our GeForce RTX 3050 review for benchmarks and analysis).













Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7x for $999.99 right now (save $200). This is among the first wave of Copilot+ laptops powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon hardware, and specifically the If you're looking for something mobile at around the same price, you can grabfor. This is among the first wave of Copilot+ laptops powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon hardware, and specifically the Snapdragon X Elite (X1E-78-100).





It also features a 14.5-inch 3K (2944x1840) OLED display with touch support, 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,000 nits brightness; 16GB of LPDDR5X-8448 RAM; 512GB M.2 SSD; three USB-C ports; and rated battery life of up to 22.1 hours.





Circling back to the Snapdragon X Elite chip, it sports a dozen cores with a top multi-threaded clock speed of 3.4GHz, 42MB of total cache, and a dedicated NPU (neural processing unit) rated for 45 TOPS of AI muscle.





You don't have to spend a grand on a laptop, though. As part of the three-day Microsoft sale, Best Buy is selling a bunch of discounted laptops that, for the most part, are around $500 or less...