Watch How Battlefield 6 Runs On Cheap Radeon RX 570 & GeForce GTX 1650 Super GPUs
There are some caveats in play that might explain why playable experiences are still possible on "sub-minimum" graphics hardware, though. For one, the official hardware requirements for the game all dictate native resolution gaming without any kind of upscaling. Additionally, the CPU requirements still dictate an at least reasonably-modern CPU or better (Intel 8th Gen/AMD Ryzen 2nd Gen Core i5/Ryzen 5), and the tests below are all done on a 12th gen Intel Core i5-12400F, which is still well above the minimum CPU requirement. Of course, GPU scalability is still of vital importance with any modern game, and Battlefield 6 is exhibiting it here in spades.
Running on the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Super, RandomGamingInHD recommends playing Battlefield 6 at lowest settings with 1080p and a fixed 60% resolution scale without applying TAA. He recommends this over using AMD FSR, since the overhead of a dedicated upscaler can be rough on such old GPU hardware. Temporal Anti-Aliasing (TAA) at such a low internal resolution is also prone to making an image excessively blurry, so it's understandable why he chooses to disable it entirely. For this test and the RX 570 testing, he also of course doesn't install the optional high-resolution texture add-on of Battlefield 6. These settings combined result in a remarkably-clean and wholly playable 73.4 average FPS.
The channel's testing of Battlefield 6 on the older AMD Radeon RX 570 is a bit more in-depth, including enabling frame generation. However, the interpolation technology still incurs overhead even when using FSR Ultra Performance, and it ultimately results in a far more inconsistent feeling as both internal and generated FPS fluctuate, so RandomGamingInHD opts to go without it. Relying on pure rasterization performance, then, the Polaris GPU produces similar results at the same lowest settings, no AA, and 60% resolution scale: between 60-80 FPS in RandomGamingInHD's testing, though he sadly doesn't include as-detailed metrics.
Considering how long the Radeon RX 570 dominated the entry-level GPU market, the fact that it still puts up such a fight is truly admirable. The GTX 1650 Super, too—the GTX 16 Series having been launched by NVIDIA to compete in the entry-level market after the RTX GPUs debuted with the 20 Series and AMD's RX 570/580 GPUs became dominant in the sub-$250 price range. Yesterday's budget GPU beasts can still play today's latest and greatest if the developers don't force an RT baseline and actually optimize the game—who would have thought?
Image Credit: Electronic Arts, Battlefield Studios, RandomGamingInHD