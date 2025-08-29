Battlefield 6 PC Specs Revealed: What You Need To Achieve 60 FPS At 4K Ultra
The minimum required specs include an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600; an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, or Intel Arc A380; 16GB of RAM clocked at 2,133MHz; and 55GB of storage. With this hardware players can expect 1080p resolution at 30 FPS running on Low Settings. An interesting note is that there is support for mechanical HDDs at this level.
At a tier higher, the recommended settings include either an Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700x paired with an NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, or Intel Arc B580, alongside 16GB of RAM clocked at 3,200MHz and 90GB of storage. A rig with these specs will be able to achieve 60 FPS at 1440p at High Settings, or 80+ FPS at 1080p on Low Settings for those who prioritize framerates.
Anybody looking to play with all the bells and whistles will need either an Intel Core i9-12900k or AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, paired with a GeForce RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XTX, alongside 32GB of RAM clocked at 4,800MHz and 90GB of storage. With this setup gamers can expect 4K resolution at 60 FPS at Ultra Settings, or 1440p resolution at 144 FPS on High Settings.
Battlefield 6 will also include a whole host of upscaling technologies at the game’s launch, including DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, DLSS Frame Generation, DLSS Super Resolution, DLAA, Intel XeSS, and AMD FSR. So regardless of what GPU a player has they should be able to tap into some kind of upscaling wizardry.
Additionally, those with ultrawide monitors will be happy to hear that the game fully supports both ultrawide (21:9) monitors and super ultrawide (32:9) monitors.
Players will be able to jump into the online mayhem of Battlefield 6 when the game releases on October 10, 2025. It will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.