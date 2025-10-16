Battlefield 6 Blitzes To 7 Million Units Sold On PC & Console With Steam As A Big Driver
Over half of Battlefield 6's sales were sold on Steam with "upwards of 3.5 million copies", while PlayStation 5 managed 23.7% (over 1.5 million) and Xbox cleared 19.6% (1.2 million). It would seem that allowing all platform versions of Battlefield 6 to launch simultaneously, as well as on Steam was a very good move on EA's part, and the hype generated by the Open Beta has paid off in spades.
Compared to Battlefield V's performance, the difference is night and day. Battlefield 6 marks a rising tide for AAA military FPS games, and should serve as strong competition for the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 considering how healthy Battlefield now seems compared to Call of Duty, which has been on something of a decline for a while now. Of course, Black Ops 7 is being developed with knowledge of this and is attempting to alleviate complaints including egregious celebrity tie-ins, so we could soon see Call of Duty bounce back in a substantial way. The current head of the Battlefield series, Vince Zampella, has recently remarked on the fact that Call of Duty wouldn't even exist were it not for him leaving Electronic Arts twenty years ago following the end of his work on Medal of Honor, so it'll be very interesting to see how his latest, greatest FPS performs against the blockbuster AAA series he created with Infinity Ward.
In any event, the new sales data shared by Alinea Analytics exclusively with GamesIndustry.biz is setting up this round of Battlefield versus Call of Duty to be one for the history books, and it's sure to define the direction of both series moving forward. We're excited to see how it plays out and report on the statistics when Black Ops 7 launches on November 14th.