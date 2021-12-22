Intel Alder Lake Core i5-12400F Breaks Cover In Leaked Benchmark With Just 6 P-Cores

Intel's 12th Generation CPUs, code-named "Alder Lake," represent a major break from the traditional PC processor paradigm by including CPU cores from two different microarchitectures on the same chip. While those of us who are willing to strap 14-cm tower coolers to our CPUs have had the ability to build PCs around top-end Alder Lake CPUs for more than a month now, the general PC purchasing audience looking for more mainstream 12th Gen processors hasn't had the option.

Some folks have been concerned about the potential performance of lower-power Alder Lake processors given the high peak power consumption of the Core i9-12900K. That power consumption doesn't hold when doing lightly-threaded tasks, though, and likewise, the Core i5-12600K—which ships with a much lower power limit by default—is also quite efficient.





CPU-Z single-threaded benchmark results. (click to enlarge)





The single-threaded score isn't a big shock, but it's promising. The Golden Cove architecture that Alder Lake's P-cores use has already shown itself to be quite potent . The multi-threaded score is encouraging, too, though. In fact, the multi-threaded score puts it just behind a Ryzen 7 5800X when running with 12 threads—a CPU with 14 MB more L3 cache and two extra, unused cores to manage background tasks during the benchmark. The superior single-threaded performance means that this six-core speedster might just end up being the new top of the gaming performance-per-dollar stack.





CPU-Z benchmark with twelve threads. (click to enlarge)



As for the chip's total lack of E-cores, we could take this release as a tacit acknowledgement that the E-cores don't really offer a lot for many desktop workloads. It's no particular surprise to see processors without the little Gracemont-based CPUs; we first heard back in October that this would be the case for lower-end models, and saw leaks corroborating it earlier this month. We're eager to get our hands on these chips and see how they perform for ourselves.





Thanks to TUM_APISAK on Twitter for pointing out this validation result.

