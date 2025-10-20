CATEGORIES
Watch Battlefield 6 Run On A CPU Liquid Cooler's Miniscule 2.1-Inch Display

by Alan VelascoMonday, October 20, 2025, 03:15 PM EDT
battlefield 6 runs on aio hero
Fancy all-in-one (AIO) CPU liquid coolers with integrated displays are a favorite of PC builders looking to add a bit of flair to their rigs. Most opt for the utilitarian route and use it as way to keep tabs on CPU temperatures or other system statistics, while others deploy memes or anime clips. Then there’s those who take things to the next level and decide to use it to pick up some XP in Battlefield 6.

One of the reviewers from the German-language AllAroundPC YouTube channel, referred to as Tim, took a break from putting an OLED monitor through its paces by switching over to his PC’s AIO to put some time into EA's new multiplayer shooter. The YouTubers note that it’s not necessarily the best way to experience the game, “but for a little XP farming, why not?”

The liquid cooler being used in the video is the MSI MPG Coreliquid P13, which provides a truly luxurious 2.1" canvas for you to frag out on. It sports an IPS display with a resolution of 480x480, and utilizes a circular curved glass design that MSI says was "inspired by water droplets." No word on refresh rate or response time, but it probably doesn't matter. The screen is barely bigger than an Apple Watch's 1.8" display.


The reason it's possible to play a game on the MPG Coreliquid P13 is because of the work the company has put into its accompanying software, MSI Center. It's through this app that it’s able to offer Extended Display mode, which enables the AIO's LCD panel "to act as a secondary screen for apps, messages, or animations." From there, it's trivial to move a game over to the "extended display", and there you go.

If seeing this has made you desperately desire to play games on a CPU cooler of your own, or if you're simply in the market for a fancy 360mm AIO, then MSI's MPG CoreLiquid P13 360mm is currently on sale at Amazon for $169.99—11% off the $189.99 list price.
