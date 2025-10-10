This DIY Icy PC Gaming Build Will Give You Serious Chills

Icy Gaming PC Build Specifications

Overall, we think the icy gaming PC build is impressive. It's got the best gaming CPU and GPU currently available and it looks exceptionally cool. We've assembled a part list based on the original poster's comment history and careful analysis of the photograph posted of the PC, though we did need to wing it on the PSU and NVMe drive, since there was no actual part list to work with. To users wanting to create a similar build, be sure to budget appropriately--this particular build will require about $4500.



