This DIY Icy PC Gaming Build Will Give You Serious Chills
This PC build was originally posted to several subreddits by Reddit user Severe_Cable_9390, and while he was scant on details, what we've been able to surmise from inspecting the photos is very impressive, and it's receiving suitably warm reception from other Reddit users as well.
Icy Gaming PC Build Specifications
- Chassis: be Quiet! Light Base 600 LX White
- 4 Additional Case Fans: 4 140mm Lian Li Infinity Fans
- Motherboard: ASUS ROG Strix B850-A
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
- Cooler: Arctic Liquid III AIO
- Replacement AIO Fans: 3-Pack Lian Li Infinity 120mm Fans
- RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 Royal DDR5-8000 MT/s 32 GB
- GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5090 32GB, ASUS TUF Edition
- Recommended PSU: be Quiet! Gold 1200W
- Recommended Storage: Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB NVMe Gen5
- Other Parts: Ice crystals 3D printed by unknown Etsy provider, "AliExpress M.2 cooler with the light taken off", and GPU sleeved cabling/mount sourced from EZDIY-Fab.