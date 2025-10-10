CATEGORIES
This DIY Icy PC Gaming Build Will Give You Serious Chills

by Chris HarperFriday, October 10, 2025, 03:30 PM EDT
This morning, we spotted a PC build that looked as cool as ice—and according to the person who built this refined high-end beast, that's an accurate description of how it runs. The build, referred to as both an "Icy Build" and the more grandiose "King 95", is a standard tower PC powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D and an ASUS TUF NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090. The CPU cooler and GPU are adorned with 3D-printed ice crystals and the system features custom cabling and a GPU mount to complete the aesthetic. It's all packed inside be quiet's slick Light Base 600 LX white case, and with the RGB dialed into light blues and whites, it looks even cooler than it runs.

This PC build was originally posted to several subreddits by Reddit user Severe_Cable_9390, and while he was scant on details, what we've been able to surmise from inspecting the photos is very impressive, and it's receiving suitably warm reception from other Reddit users as well.

Icy Gaming PC Build Specifications

Overall, we think the icy gaming PC build is impressive. It's got the best gaming CPU and GPU currently available and it looks exceptionally cool. We've assembled a part list based on the original poster's comment history and careful analysis of the photograph posted of the PC, though we did need to wing it on the PSU and NVMe drive, since there was no actual part list to work with. To users wanting to create a similar build, be sure to budget appropriately--this particular build will require about $4500.

Tags:  Reddit, pc build, rtx 5090, ryzen-7-9800x3d
