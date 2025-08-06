Battlefield 6 Is Getting Major Last-Minute Gameplay Enhancements Based On Player Feedback
One of the more consequential changes are to the maps. The company got crucial data on player movement and behavior during testing by Battlefield Labs participants, leading to changes that will provide a better flow and pace in player encounters. These changes will be key to whether the game succeeds or not, as players have the option to be on foot or in vehicles, and these maps must accommodate both playstyles.
Additionally, weapons will be receiving some tweaks. Players will now have the option of trying out either closed or open weapons, as the Closed Weapon Conquest playlist has been added that provides full XP progression. Moreover, there will now be signature weapons, which are weapons that give players exclusive advantages when used with a specific class.
As for classes, the development team will be implementing a couple of changes, but stresses that nothing is set in stone. The Assault class will have its signature trait, Enhanced Mobility, replaced with Commanding Presence, and will now have a Deploy Beacon and Assault Ladder as available gadgets. Meanwhile, the Recon class will have its “Pathfinder” Training Path replaced with “Spec Ops,” which will add more stealth based abilities. The Engineer and Support classes will remain the same, for now.
The first open beta period, which is early access, begins on August 7 and ends on August 8. This will be followed by completely open beta periods on August 9 and 10, with the final open beta taking place from August 14 to August 17.
Did you miss the opportunity to acquire a code to join the early access period? No problem. EA is giving interested players another chance to snag a code. All you have to do is watch any streamer playing Battlefield 6, during the early access period, for 30 minutes.