Battlefield 6's Explosive Reveal Trailer Will Get Your Adrenalin Pumping

by Alan VelascoFriday, July 25, 2025, 02:45 PM EDT
A recent leak suggesting an imminent debut of the next entry in the Battlefield franchise was spot on. Today, EA has released an official reveal trailer for Battlefield 6. As you'll see, fans can look forward to an action filled romp through its single player campaign. With battles playing out across the globe, set in what appears to be the present day.

The world of Battlefield 6 is in turmoil as a group named Pax Armata, a Private Military Corporation, is acting as hired guns for a group of nations that were formerly part of NATO. Even the mighty United States, with its vaunted military power, isn’t safe from the group’s attacks, as the trailer shows landmarks across the country in shambles.

Fighting will occur on land and in the air, and gamers will be encouraged to engage in maximum chaos as they “blow through walls and bring down buildings for a tactical advantage.” While players will be able to engage Pax Armata fighters from within tanks and fighter jets, EA provides a helpful reminder that a player’s squad will still be their most effective weapon.


If the trailer is any indication, players will really need to keep an eye out for helicopters. Even the interior of a sturdy building isn’t safe from the diabolical whirlybirds. One YouTube commenter nails the vibes, posting "Dice: How many crashing helicopters do you want? EA: Yes."

While the single player campaign seems to deliver a serious narrative with few bits of ridiculousness tossed in for good measure, what Battlefield is really known for is its multiplayer mode. EA will be hosting an event on July 31 at 11:30AM PDT, which can be viewed on the company’s official Twitch and YouTube channels, to reveal what players can look forward to when it comes to the multiplayer experience.
Tags:  Gaming, EA, Electronic-Arts, Battlefield, (NASDAQ:EA), pc-gaming, battlefield 6
