Battlefield 2042 Editions, Maps, And Screenshots Leak Ahead Of Today's Official Reveal

Anticipation is running high for the next major installment in the Battlefield franchise. As we wait for today's official reveal, more information has leaked out, seemingly confirming the game that has often been referred to as Battlefield 6 will indeed be branded Battlefield 2042 , based on the upcoming title's time frame and setting.





How much ends up being a surprise at this point remains to be seen. The reveal is scheduled for 10:00 am ET (7:00 am PT) today, in which developer DICE and publisher Electronic Arts will provide concrete details on what promises to deliver a "jaw-dropping experience for you to enjoy." Working towards that goal, DICE has assembled its largest team ever to construct Battlefield 2042.









In the final moments before the reveal, a fresh Battlefield 2042 leak highlights some key descriptions, and suggests there will be three editions, including Standard, Gold, and Ultimate. That is par for course these days, when it comes to bigger games (and even some smaller ones), with pricier versions typically including in-game incentives, DLC, and sometimes even physical goods.





"Welcome to A World Transformed U.S.A. and Russia stand at the brink of war. Proxy wars have waged for decades, generating experienced but displaced combat veterans. These Specialists use their skills to shape the future—a future worth fighting for," the game's leaked description reads.









The description goes on to state that Battlefield 2042 will introduce seven "vast maps" supporting up to 128 players. These will range in location from cities in Seoul to the deserts in Egypt, some of which we have seen in previously leaked Battlefield 2042 screenshots . Each map promises a "unique experience based on the natural environment." If true, the varied selection of locations should keep things fresh and exciting out of the gate.





There will also be a new Specialist system with different attributes.









"Choose your role on the battlefield and form hand-tailored squads through the new Specialist system. Based on Battlefield’s four Classes, Specialists have one unique Specialty and Trait—but the rest of the loadout is fully customizable," the leaked description states.





As would be expected, players will have the ability to customize their weapons and vehicles. And in line with a previous rumor, Battlefield 2042 will allow players to summon a controllable robot combat dog



