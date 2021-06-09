CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, June 09, 2021, 09:33 AM EDT

Battlefield 2042 Editions, Maps, And Screenshots Leak Ahead Of Today's Official Reveal

Battlefield 2042
Anticipation is running high for the next major installment in the Battlefield franchise. As we wait for today's official reveal, more information has leaked out, seemingly confirming the game that has often been referred to as Battlefield 6 will indeed be branded Battlefield 2042, based on the upcoming title's time frame and setting.

How much ends up being a surprise at this point remains to be seen. The reveal is scheduled for 10:00 am ET (7:00 am PT) today, in which developer DICE and publisher Electronic Arts will provide concrete details on what promises to deliver a "jaw-dropping experience for you to enjoy." Working towards that goal, DICE has assembled its largest team ever to construct Battlefield 2042.

Battlefield 2042

In the final moments before the reveal, a fresh Battlefield 2042 leak highlights some key descriptions, and suggests there will be three editions, including Standard, Gold, and Ultimate. That is par for course these days, when it comes to bigger games (and even some smaller ones), with pricier versions typically including in-game incentives, DLC, and sometimes even physical goods.

"Welcome to A World Transformed U.S.A. and Russia stand at the brink of war. Proxy wars have waged for decades, generating experienced but displaced combat veterans. These Specialists use their skills to shape the future—a future worth fighting for," the game's leaked description reads.

Battlefield 2042

The description goes on to state that Battlefield 2042 will introduce seven "vast maps" supporting up to 128 players. These will range in location from cities in Seoul to the deserts in Egypt, some of which we have seen in previously leaked Battlefield 2042 screenshots. Each map promises a "unique experience based on the natural environment." If true, the varied selection of locations should keep things fresh and exciting out of the gate.

There will also be a new Specialist system with different attributes.

Battlefield 2042

"Choose your role on the battlefield and form hand-tailored squads through the new Specialist system. Based on Battlefield’s four Classes, Specialists have one unique Specialty and Trait—but the rest of the loadout is fully customizable," the leaked description states.

As would be expected, players will have the ability to customize their weapons and vehicles. And in line with a previous rumor, Battlefield 2042 will allow players to summon a controllable robot combat dog.

Also in line with a previous rumor, there will be a playable open beta sometime soon, with the game scheduled to release on October 15. Supposedly, anyway, according to the leak. We'll know for sure soon enough, as the livestream reveal is imminent. You can check it out there here (we've embedded it above).
Tags:  Gaming, Electronic Arts, DICE, (NASDAQ:EA), battlefield 6, battlefield 2042

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment