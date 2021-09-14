Leaked ASUS Z690 Motherboards For Alder Lake CPUs Highlight DDR5 And DDR4 Models





You can safely assume that motherboard makers will not be caught flat-footed when Intel's 12th Gen Core desktop processors based on Alder Lake arrive. There's plenty of work that goes on behind the scenes between CPU and motherboard players. Especially so with Alder Lake, I imagine, given all the new technologies. So I tend to believe a recent list of ASUS Z690 motherboards at the Eurasian Economic Commission website is probably accurate.





Not only does it provide a list of more than a dozen Z690 motherboards from ASUS, but it also seemingly distinguishes between which models will offer up support for next-gen DDR5 memory, and which ones will stick with current DDR4 modules. Because remember, Alder Lake supports both types of memory, just not on the same motherboard.





Here's a look at the listing...





Click to Enlarge (Source: EEC)







The majority of motherboards listed are Z690 models, which are based on Intel's upcoming flagship chipset, the successor to Z590. We recently wrote about a Z690 chipset diagram leak, but to quickly recap, it outlines an upgraded Direct Media Interface (DMI), the arrangement of PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 lanes, and various other bits.





It's also mentioned that Z690 will offer up a new Gear 4 mode running at 1/4 speed, to ensure stability with faster DDR5 RAM. We're curious to see how that affects performance, as well as how things compare when running Alder Lake in a DDR5 versus DDR4 platform. And while on the topic of leaks, we also wrote about a DDR5-6400 benchmark entry that showcased a nice bump in read, write, and copy performance.





As for the list of registered ASUS Z690 motherboards EEC, what's interesting to note is that several of the models contain a "D4" designation. This is presumably in reference to DDR4 memory support. If that is the case, then here is what we are looking at...