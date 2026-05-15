CATEGORIES
home News

ASUS ROG XREAL R1 240Hz Micro OLED Gaming AR Glasses Open for Preorder at $849

by Zak KillianFriday, May 15, 2026, 02:00 PM EDT
hero asus rog xreal glasses
ASUS and XREAL have opened pre-orders for the new ROG XG Mobile... wait, wrong expensive gaming accessory. The companies' new ROG XREAL R1 gaming glasses are now available to pre-order for $849, promising a virtual 171-inch display with a 240 Hz refresh rate aimed squarely at handheld PC gamers and laptop users.

The new ROG-branded glasses are effectively a gaming-focused variant of the existing XREAL One Pro, which launched earlier this year as XREAL's flagship wearable display headset. ASUS' Republic of Gamers collaboration doesn't radically reinvent the hardware, but instead wraps it in a more aggressive gamer aesthetic, adds support for a claimed 240 Hz refresh rate, and introduces an optional ROG Control Dock that expands connectivity for PCs and consoles.

asus rog xreal glasses fourangles

Like the XREAL One Pro, the ROG XREAL R1 uses dual 0.55-inch micro-OLED panels with a 1920 x 1080 resolution per eye, a 57-degree field of view, up to 700 nits of brightness, 106% sRGB coverage, and a quoted 3ms motion-to-photon latency. ASUS also says the glasses support stereoscopic 3D modes alongside a new "Instant 3D" feature that supposedly converts standard 2D games into stereoscopic 3D experiences in real time. The company has not provided much technical detail on how this works, though, so it's unclear whether the feature behaves more like depth injection, post-processing, or true geometry-aware 3D rendering.

smal asus rog xreal lifestyle
Images in this post: ASUS

The biggest headline feature is the jump from 120 Hz to 240 Hz, though ASUS' wording around the upgrade raises some questions. The glasses natively operate at 120 Hz, while 240 Hz mode relies on what ASUS calls "Frame Rate Boost." The company does not explain whether this is true native 240 Hz input support, frame interpolation, black-frame insertion, or some other motion-processing technique. ASUS also notes that enabling the mode may reduce text clarity, which suggests some form of temporal image processing could be involved.

There is another catch: users only get the advertised 240 Hz experience when using the included ROG Control Dock. When connected directly over the glasses' fixed 1.2-meter USB-C cable, the headset is limited to 120 Hz operation. That means the flagship refresh-rate feature is effectively tethered to a powered desktop accessory rather than available in a fully portable setup with devices like the ROG Ally or gaming laptops.

asus rog control dock
ASUS ROG Control Dock

The ROG Control Dock itself is less of a traditional "dock" and more of a compact breakout box. The front houses a dedicated USB-C connection for the glasses, while the rear includes two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 connection, one USB-C port for power and data, and a second USB-C port for power input only. One of the latter USB-C ports must be connected to external power for the dock to function, limiting portability despite ASUS heavily marketing the glasses toward handheld gaming scenarios.

ASUS and XREAL are also shipping the glasses in two sizes to account for different interpupillary distances (IPD). Unlike most VR headsets, IPD is not adjustable on the fly, so buyers will need to select the correct size before ordering. The glasses also include electrochromic dimming around the lenses to darken the surrounding area and improve contrast in bright environments. Included in the box, you'll also find a set of special inserts that you can have an optician create prescription lenses for; these are required if you're nearsighted.

whats in the box
ASUS ROG XREAL R1 Gaming AR Glasses: Pre-Order for $849 At Best Buy
XREAL ONE PRO AR 120Hz AR Glasses: Buy now for $599 at Best Buy

The ROG XREAL R1 occupies an increasingly strange niche in the display market. For a considerably higher price than a full VR headset, buyers are getting something closer to a wearable floating monitor than a true mixed-reality device. Still, that lighter form factor may appeal to travelers, handheld gamers, or users who want a giant private display without strapping a bulky VR headset to their face.
Tags:  Asus, Displays, xr, xreal
Zak Killian

Zak Killian

A 30-year PC building veteran, Zak is a modern-day Renaissance man who may not be an expert on anything, but knows just a little about nearly everything.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use