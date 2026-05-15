ASUS ROG XREAL R1 240Hz Micro OLED Gaming AR Glasses Open for Preorder at $849
The new ROG-branded glasses are effectively a gaming-focused variant of the existing XREAL One Pro, which launched earlier this year as XREAL's flagship wearable display headset. ASUS' Republic of Gamers collaboration doesn't radically reinvent the hardware, but instead wraps it in a more aggressive gamer aesthetic, adds support for a claimed 240 Hz refresh rate, and introduces an optional ROG Control Dock that expands connectivity for PCs and consoles.
Like the XREAL One Pro, the ROG XREAL R1 uses dual 0.55-inch micro-OLED panels with a 1920 x 1080 resolution per eye, a 57-degree field of view, up to 700 nits of brightness, 106% sRGB coverage, and a quoted 3ms motion-to-photon latency. ASUS also says the glasses support stereoscopic 3D modes alongside a new "Instant 3D" feature that supposedly converts standard 2D games into stereoscopic 3D experiences in real time. The company has not provided much technical detail on how this works, though, so it's unclear whether the feature behaves more like depth injection, post-processing, or true geometry-aware 3D rendering.
The biggest headline feature is the jump from 120 Hz to 240 Hz, though ASUS' wording around the upgrade raises some questions. The glasses natively operate at 120 Hz, while 240 Hz mode relies on what ASUS calls "Frame Rate Boost." The company does not explain whether this is true native 240 Hz input support, frame interpolation, black-frame insertion, or some other motion-processing technique. ASUS also notes that enabling the mode may reduce text clarity, which suggests some form of temporal image processing could be involved.
There is another catch: users only get the advertised 240 Hz experience when using the included ROG Control Dock. When connected directly over the glasses' fixed 1.2-meter USB-C cable, the headset is limited to 120 Hz operation. That means the flagship refresh-rate feature is effectively tethered to a powered desktop accessory rather than available in a fully portable setup with devices like the ROG Ally or gaming laptops.
The ROG Control Dock itself is less of a traditional "dock" and more of a compact breakout box. The front houses a dedicated USB-C connection for the glasses, while the rear includes two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 connection, one USB-C port for power and data, and a second USB-C port for power input only. One of the latter USB-C ports must be connected to external power for the dock to function, limiting portability despite ASUS heavily marketing the glasses toward handheld gaming scenarios.
ASUS and XREAL are also shipping the glasses in two sizes to account for different interpupillary distances (IPD). Unlike most VR headsets, IPD is not adjustable on the fly, so buyers will need to select the correct size before ordering. The glasses also include electrochromic dimming around the lenses to darken the surrounding area and improve contrast in bright environments. Included in the box, you'll also find a set of special inserts that you can have an optician create prescription lenses for; these are required if you're nearsighted.
The ROG XREAL R1 occupies an increasingly strange niche in the display market. For a considerably higher price than a full VR headset, buyers are getting something closer to a wearable floating monitor than a true mixed-reality device. Still, that lighter form factor may appeal to travelers, handheld gamers, or users who want a giant private display without strapping a bulky VR headset to their face.