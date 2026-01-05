CATEGORIES
ASUS ROG XREAL R1 AR Glasses Brings A Floating 171" 240Hz Display For Gaming Bliss

by Paul LillyMonday, January 05, 2026, 09:50 AM EDT
ASUS ROG XREAL R1 AR glasses.
After collaborating with Microsoft on the ROG Xbox Ally X and Ally, ASUS is now teaming up with XREAL to launch a pair of AR glasses that seamlessly connects with the handheld with "zero setup" to deliver a massive floating display. The new ROG XREAL R1 glasses also come with the promise of easy syncing with PCs and handhelds in general, as well as game consoles.

ASUS is also pitching the ROG XREAL R1 as the world's first 240Hz mico-OLED FHD (1920x1080) gaming glasses, which is noteworthy in and of itself. However, one of the literally big draws is the ability to display a 171-inch virtual screen at 4 meters for up to a 57-degree wider field of view. Additionally, ASUS claims there's no motion blur or jittering.


"The ROG XREAL R1 integrates seamlessly within the ROG ecosystem to offer desktop-level versatility in a lightweight, wearable form. Powered by the ROG Control Dock, the R1 provides extensive connectivity through DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 ports to allow gamers to effortlessly switch between their PC or console with a single click. The R1 can also connect directly to the ROG Ally handheld console via USB-C to give the wearer an up to 171-inch virtual battlefield for incredible immersion," ASUS says.

Gamer wearing the ASUS ROG XREAL R1 AR glasses and gaming on a big virtual display.

According to ASUS, the connection is fully optimized for plug-and-play with the Ally. Users can then increase or decrease the virtual display size based on their environment or preference with the press of a button, and they still have access to touch controls on Ally handhelds.

ASUS says the glasses feature electrochromatic lens technology that automatically adjusts the lens transparency based on changing light conditions. If enabled, the lenses become more transparent when looking away from the massive anchored display, and then tints when looking back at it again.

ASUS ROG XREAL R1 glasses connected to a dock on a desk next to an Xbox Series X console and gaming PC.

"The lenses offer three levels of electrochromic dimming so the wearer can manually select appropriate levels to suit varying light conditions. This smart, user-friendly design ensures clear and comfortable visibility in any environment, from bright daylight to dimly-lit rooms," ASUS says.

Outside of the display tricks, the ASUS ROG XREAL R1 glasses tap Bose for immersive audio. On paper, it all adds up to a intriguing accessory, though we'll have to wait and see where pricing lands. 
Tags:  Asus, Glasses, AR, ces2026, rog xreal r1
