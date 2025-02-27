Sony's PlayStation VR2 Is Getting A Much-Need Price Cut And It's A Big One





Psst, you. Yeah, you, the one with a PlayStation VR2 in your shopping cart. You don't want to complete your order. Trust us on this one, because if you do proceed, you'll just regret it in a couple of days. Not because the PS VR2 is a bad product by any stretch—it's not—but because it's about to become significantly cheaper in the coming days.





How much cheaper? In a blog post, Sony announced it is slashing the price of the PS VR2 to $399.99. That's a not-insignificant 33% price cut for a big $200 savings over the current MSRP. Even with Amazon selling it for less than MSRP, Sony's price cut will still amount to a generous $100+ savings over current street pricing. So yeah, do yourself a solid and hang tight. You shouldn't have to wait long, either.





"For those of you who have been waiting for the opportunity to jump into PlayStation VR2 and experience what this generation’s innovative virtual reality system has to offer, we are happy to share some great news! Starting in March, we’re reducing the recommended retail price (RRP) of PS VR2," Sony says.





March is in two days (at the time of this writing). Sure, it's possible that the price cut could come later in the month, but we don't anticipate Sony will wait long now that it's officially announced the new pricing. We're actually kind of surprised that retailers like Amazon and Best Buy haven't already discounted the VR platform in anticipation of the new MSRP.













As an added bonus, the new $399.99 pricing applies to both the standalone package and the PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle, the latter of which comes with a voucher to download the game for free. You might as opt for that one, assuming that street pricing will be the same on both.





"In addition, with a recent update to PS VR2, it now supports low-latency hand tracking, which allows developers to create games that tracks a player’s hand position and movement through the cameras embedded on the PS VR2 headset. Through this new feature, players will be able to experience intuitive controls in supported games such as Waltz of the Wizard," Sony adds.















At the previous $599.99 price point, the PS VR2 was a bit of a tough sell. That price put it above the cost of a PlayStation 5 console (save for the PlayStation 5 Pro), and even though you can also use it with Windows PCs (via a $59.99 adapter ), there are cheaper alternatives out there.





It's not clear why Sony decided to slash the price and by such a big amount. It could be that sales haven't been as high as it hoped, or an effort to entice more developers to jump into the fray (which they'd be more to do with a larger install-base). Regardless of the reason, the PS VR2 is suddenly a compelling option.



