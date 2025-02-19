ASUS ROG XG Mobile eGPU Spotted With Thunderbolt 5 And A GeForce RTX 5090

The ASUS XG Mobile will sport the GeForce RTX 5090 laptop GPU as the top offering, which differs from its desktop version. For starters, it comes with 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM instead of the 32GB offered on its desktop counterpart. It also has a TGP of 150W, while the desktop RTX 5090 reaches 575W.



You will still get the features present on all GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, such as DLSS 4 with multi frame generation and next-gen ray tracing performance. Weighing in under a svelte 1kg, this is an interesting mobile solution for those that need the extra power.



