Lenovo Comments On Intense Legion 2 Demand And Status After Cancelling Preorders





Lenovo has issued another statement about its upcoming Legion Go 2 handheld, and this time it has nothing to do with the backlash over sticker shock . Not directly, anyway—instead, the general messaging is that it was caught off guard by a flurry of preorders, and rather than make customers wait indefinitely while holding onto their money, Lenovo's begun a wave of cancellations.





"We know that many of you have been asking about product delays so we owe you an explanation. The truth is preorders for the Legion Go Gen 2 has substantially exceeded our projections, leading to unforeseen delivery range extensions. We are working diligently with our teams worldwide to fill these orders as quickly as possible," Lenovo stated in an AMA session on Reddit.





Surprised? Lenovo stopped well short of revealing exactly how many preorders were placed on its website, only that it "substantially exceeded" what it was anticipating. It's an interesting turn of events after some users scoffed at the MSRPs of the available Legion Go 2 SKUs in relation to handhelds like the upcoming ASUS ROG Xbox Ally and Ally X













Lenovo made the above statement on Wednesday. Two days later, it issued another one announcing it had begun cancelling preorders. Here's the full statement...

"We wanted to share an update after connecting with our Lenovo retail colleagues around the world. The good news is that more units are already on their way to major retailers globally, so you can expect to see availability in retail outlets and websites improving in the coming weeks.

That said, we will need to cancel some pre-orders placed directly on Lenovo.com. We don’t believe in holding onto customer payments for products we can’t ship in a timely manner. As soon as our online inventory is replenished, Lenovo.com will show updated availability and ordering will reopen.

We know this is frustrating, and we’re truly sorry for the inconvenience it caused, especially for our most passionate fans. The Legion Go Gen 2 was built with you in mind, and this experience has been an important lesson for us. We'll use this to improve and ensure a better process moving forward." - Lenovo on Reddit

The bold text is also by Lenovo, not us. It's an interesting decision and one that suggests it could be a bit of a wait for more inventory. Otherwise, it wouldn't make a ton of sense to cancel preorders if more units were on track to arrive soon. Treat that as speculation, though.





It's also not exactly clear when the Legion Go 2 officially releases at this point. In the UK, some of the customers who preordered a unit initially saw the shipping date as being September 16, which then changed to October 24. And in the U.S., Best Buy's listings continue to show a release date of October 31.





Legion Go 2 costs $1,099.99 and features a Ryzen Z2 chip, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. A second configuration with Ryzen Z2 Extreme, 32GB of RAM, and the same 1TB of storage costs $1,349.99.





Both models sport an 8.8-inch PureSight OLED display with a 1920x1200 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and variable refresh rate (VRR) support. The Display is also VESA True Black 1000 certified.