If You Want An Original Switch Get It Now Before Nintendo’s Price Hike

by Paul LillySaturday, August 02, 2025, 10:23 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch OLED in its dock and next to Joy-Con controllers on a wooden surface in front of a concrete wall.
Nintendo is getting ready to raise the price of its first-generation Switch consoles, including the Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite, along with select Switch accessories, the company announced. Fortunately, the recently-released Switch 2 (see our first impressions) will not see any change in pricing at this time, but if you want to buy a cheaper OG Switch console, now is the time to do it before the price goes up.

In a note posted on its website, Nintendo attributed the pending price increase to "market conditions" and said that the price change will go into effect starting Sunday, August 3, 2025. What the company did not say, however, what the new pricing will look like.

"Other Nintendo products, including certain Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, select amiibo, and the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, will also see adjustments," Nintendo stated.

The original Switch is still a capable handheld, and it's also fleshed out with a ton of games, given that it's been on the market for several years and has a massive install base. As in, over 153 million units sold to date, ranking it as Nintendo's second-most successful console of all time, behind only the DS at 154.02 million units sold.

If you're wanting to buy an OG Switch, here's are some places that have them at the soon-to-old price points (at the time of this writing)...
It's worth springing for the Switch OLED over the regular Switch if you have the extra funds. It's about a $50 price difference (currently), which gets you a higher-quality display and twice the amount of built-in storage. And if you want to try your luck with a refurbished model, you can actually score a Switch OLED for less than the cost of a Switch.

Where To Buy Nintendo's Switch 2 Console

Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle.

As for the newer and more powerful Switch 2, we're finally starting to see better inventory levels
It's still hit or miss (and Amazon is using an invite system, whereby you click on the product page and request an invite), but we're seeing the Switch 2 in stock at a lot of places.

Keep in mind that while Switch 2 console pricing will stay the same, Nintendo confirmed that some Switch 2 accessories will go up in price. So, now is the time to shop.
