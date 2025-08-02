If You Want An Original Switch Get It Now Before Nintendo’s Price Hike





Nintendo is getting ready to raise the price of its first-generation Switch consoles, including the Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite, along with select Switch accessories, the company announced. Fortunately, the recently-released Switch 2 (see our first impressions ) will not see any change in pricing at this time, but if you want to buy a cheaper OG Switch console, now is the time to do it before the price goes up.





In a note posted on its website, Nintendo attributed the pending price increase to "market conditions" and said that the price change will go into effect starting Sunday, August 3, 2025. What the company did not say, however, what the new pricing will look like.





"Other Nintendo products, including certain Nintendo Switch 2 accessories, select amiibo, and the Nintendo Sound Clock: Alarmo, will also see adjustments," Nintendo stated.





The original Switch is still a capable handheld, and it's also fleshed out with a ton of games, given that it's been on the market for several years and has a massive install base. As in, over 153 million units sold to date, ranking it as Nintendo's second-most successful console of all time, behind only the DS at 154.02 million units sold.





If you're wanting to buy an OG Switch, here's are some places that have them at the soon-to-old price points (at the time of this writing)...