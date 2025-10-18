ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Accessory Deals Up To 39% Off To Deck Out Your Handheld
If you want an extra charger, here you go. This one is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars with 310 reviews, and you can't beat the price for a 65W PD charger. 65W is enough to charge and play on the highest power setting; it's the charger than the ROG Ally systems themselves include. Of course, you can also use this for your laptop, your smartphone, or whatever else you have that uses USB-C PD charging. Hey, we won't judge.
However, if you're using a power-thirsty dock or connecting extra external devices, like a USB SSD, you might want to have more power capacity on your power adapter. This Baseus charger supports USB-PD 3.1 for up to 140W of power delivery. This is just about as good as it gets on USB Type-C, and as of the time of this writing, it also comes with a free 65W charger, too.
JSAUX USB Type-C 6-in-1 Docking Station: $29.99 at Amazon (25% off!)
Speaking of docking stations, here's an awesome value from JSAUX: a USB Type-C docking station that hooks up to your device's USB Type-C port and offers USB Type-C pass-through, Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI 2.0, and a pair of USB Type-A 5 Gbps ports. It supports 100W USB-PD charging pass-through, although you'll have to supply your own power adapter (hint: see above.) Note that when using a dock like this, a 65W charger including the one supplied with the system will no longer be able to provide the full-speed experience on these systems, so go for the 140W unit if you're going to use it docked frequently.
BenQ Creatus GR10 USB4 Docking Station with 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet: $109.99 at Amazon
Of course, the Rolls-Royce of docking stations is the BenQ GR10. This is one of the only docking stations that supports a USB4 connection to the host device, meaning that it can offer such impressive features as 2.5-Gigabit Ethernet and HDMI 2.1, supporting 4K at 120 Hz, or 1080p at a whopping 360Hz, including HDR support. You also get a pair of 10-Gigabit USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-C port, and it supports 100W PD charging. The only downside is that the flip-down stand is only thick enough for the Steam Deck OLED, the original ROG Ally (not the X or Xbox Ally), and the Nintendo Switch/Switch 2; thicker handhelds won't fit.
CoBak Large Capacity Carrying Case for ROG Xbox Ally Devices: $26.99 at Amazon (10% off)
Miimall Hard Carrying Case for ROG Xbox Ally Devices: $23.63 at Amazon (after coupon)
If you're after a carrying case, we found two attractively affordable options. The first one from CoBak has a slightly more gamer-y aesthetic, but it offers an SD Card holder with slots for ten SD cards. Too bad you can't actually use SD cards with the ROG Xbox Ally, but the SD card holder also serves as a screen protector while the system is in the case, protecting it from the charger you've probably stashed in the mesh area at the top.
The Miimall hard case is more non-descript, which might be preferable to those who prefer to keep it low-key. It has most of the same features, but lacks the SD card holder. Instead, it has a cloth pad on the security strap that holds the device in place that serves the same function of protecting the screen. Like the other, it has a mesh pocket in the top for your charger and whatever other paraphernalia. Note that both of these cases are specifically for the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X; the original Ally devices will fit inside but won't be a secure fit.
NINKI ASUS ROG Xbox Ally Skin With Kickstand: $18.51 at Amazon (after coupon)
One complaint we had about the ROG Xbox Ally devices is that they do not have a kickstand. This is a relatively minor complaint; very few of these handhelds do. However, if you intend to use your ROG Xbox Ally X free-standing on a table check out this device skin from NINKI. The company says the silicone rubber skin is "anti-scratch, shockproof, and non-slip", but for us, the killer feature is definitely that pop-out kickstand. It comes in white if you got the ROG Xbox Ally instead of the X version.
ASUS ROG Pelta Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset: $103 at Amazon (34% off!)
Finally, we're throwing this one in because it's a great price on a high-quality gaming headset. The ASUS ROG Pelta is a wireless headset with a detachable mic that supports both Bluetooth and a 2.4 GHz dongle, as well as wired USB Type-C connection. It has 50mm drivers, and a claimed 70-hour battery. Reviews around the web praise sound quality from both the headphones and the mic, and largely only complain about the price. Well, it's 34% off right now, so if you need a headset, you could probably do a whole lot worse.
Did you spot any accessory deals we missed? Let us know in the comments.