Steam Deck OLED Is Getting A Stunning White Makeover With A Special Bonus





Scalpers sure are going to love what's on tap from Valve. No, we're not getting a Steam Deck 2 console (not yet, anyway), but Valve is releasing the Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White, which as the model name clearly states, is a Steam Deck OLED with a white colorway with limited quantities available. It's not clear how many units Valve is making, but it does warn that once inventories sell out, that will be it for the white model.





"It's available in limited quantities, with stock allocated proportionally across each region (meaning separate availability for US, CA, UK, EU, AU, and regions covered by KOMODO (Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea). Again, this is a limited edition, so we wanted to give folks who want it a fair chance at getting it no matter where they live--- because once we're out, we're out!," Valve says.













The hardware specifications for the white model are exactly the same as the 1TB Steam Deck OLED, which if you need a refresher, comprises the following:

7.4-inch OLED display

--1280x800 resolution

--HDR support

--90Hz refresh rate

--4 cores, 8 threads

--2.4GHz to 3.5GHz (up to 448 GFLOPS FP32)

--8 RDNA 2 CUs at 1.6GHz (1.6 TFLOPS FP32)

1TB NVMe SSD

MicroSD card slot

Wi-Fi 6E

3.5mm stereo headphone/headset jack

50Whr battery (rated for 3-12 hours of gameplay)

45W power supply w/ 2.5-meter cable







November 18, 2024 at 3:00 PM PST (6:00 PM EST).





Pricing is set at $679, which is $30 more than the regular Steam Deck OLED with 1TB of storage. As an added bonus, it comes with an exclusive white carrying case and white microfiber cleaning cloth.

