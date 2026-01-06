ASUS ROG Blitzes CES 2026 With A Cool Hologram Desktop PC And Killer Gaming Hardware
ROG Zephyrus G14 (GU405) and G16 (GU606)
ASUS ROG refreshed its Zephyrus G14 and G16 gaming laptops at CES 2026 with meaningful internal upgrades centered on Intel's newly announced Core Ultra Series 3 processors (Panther Lake). Both machines retain the slim, CNC-milled aluminum chassis design the Zephyrus line is known for, along with liquid metal thermal interface material on the CPU. Displays are again branded as "Nebula HDR" panels, using IPS-type LCDs rated for up to 1100 nits of peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, and DeltaE values below 1.0, though ASUS has not yet disclosed final resolution or refresh rate details.
On the GPU side, ASUS is pushing power limits higher this generation. The 14-inch Zephyrus G14 now supports GPUs up to NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 5080, with maximum TGP increasing from 120W to 130W. The larger Zephyrus G16 goes further, offering configurations up to a GeForce RTX 5090 (mobile) and raising its GPU power ceiling from 130W to 160W. These changes suggest ASUS is prioritizing sustained performance over pure thinness, a welcome shift for the Zephyrus line.
The G14 will also be available in an AMD configuration featuring the new-ish Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 processor, which brings Copilot+ certification to the smaller Zephyrus. That option gives buyers a choice between Intel's latest mobile platform and AMD's AI-focused silicon while keeping the same premium chassis and display characteristics across the lineup.
ROG Zephyrus Duo Dual-Screen Laptop
ASUS also showcased a new iteration of the ROG Zephyrus Duo, doubling down on its unconventional dual-screen concept with a striking new trifold design. The system features two 3K ROG Nebula HDR OLED touchscreens, both running at 120Hz. When fully unfolded, the middle segment houses the main system components and functions as a display, while the bottom segment contains the keyboard, trackpad, and I/O, and the top segment acts as a secondary screen.
The Duo can be used as a more traditional single-screen laptop or fully deployed to take advantage of both displays, offering flexibility for multitasking, creative workflows, or streaming setups. Internally, it pairs Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with mobile GeForce RTX 5090 graphics, and the main display supports G-SYNC for smoother gaming performance.
Cooling is handled by ASUS's "ROG Intelligent Cooling" system, which combines a vapor chamber, dual fans, and a dedicated graphite sheet. After seeing it in person on the show floor, the design looks wild at first glance, but the execution is surprisingly practical — less of a gimmick than earlier dual-screen concepts, and clearly aimed at users who want maximum screen real estate without moving to an external monitor.
ROG x Kojima Productions Flow Z13-KJP Gaming Tablet
One of the more eye-catching collaborations at the ROG booth was the ROG x Kojima Productions Flow Z13-KJP, a limited-edition version of the Flow Z13 tablet-style gaming PC. Hardware-wise, it's identical to the standard Flow Z13: an AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor (Strix Halo) with 16 Zen 5 CPU cores clocked up to 5.1GHz, 40 compute units of RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics, a 256-bit memory bus, and configurations with up to 128GB of RAM — all in a tablet form factor.
The 13.4-inch Nebula HDR touchscreen runs at 2560×1600 with a 180Hz refresh rate and full DCI-P3 color coverage, making it one of the more technically impressive displays in its class. The internals don't seem to be altered from the standard model, so we expect that the performance sits in the same strange-but-interesting middle ground: faster than most ultraportables and boasting excellent battery life for its performance level, but still slower than a full gaming laptop and not quite as efficient as a true thin-and-light. That awkward in-between zone perfectly suits a partnership with the eclectic auteur.
What sets the KJP edition apart is its design. Created by Kojima Productions collaborator Yoji Shinkawa, the device features a highly stylized aesthetic that looks more like a game prop than a consumer PC. It ships in exclusive packaging with a reusable hard case inspired by Death Stranding, which can also hold limited-edition versions of the ROG Delta II wireless headset, the ROG Keris II Origin wireless mouse, and a large Scabbard II XXL-KJP deskmat, all featuring Shinkawa's artwork inspired by the Ludens mascot. Seen in person, it's unapologetically over the top, and unmistakably Kojima.
ROG G1000 AniMe Holo Gaming Desktop
Rounding out its CES 2026 lineup, ASUS ROG unveiled the G1000 Gaming Desktop, a massive 104-liter ATX "ultra tower" prebuilt aimed squarely at the high end of the market. In terms of core hardware, it's a no-compromise configuration, with support for GPUs up to the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 or AMD ROG Radeon RX 9070 XT, AMD Socket AM5 CPUs up to the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, up to 128GB of DDR5 memory, and up to 4TB of PCIe 5.0 SSD storage.
The standout feature is what ASUS calls the world's first holographic fan system. The "AniMe Holo" fans can project customizable holographic visuals on the side and front of the PC, which is much easier to see in our YouTube video above. ASUS says the fans are housed in their own independent chambers built into the hinged doors of the case; by isolating the fans from the main airflow path and mechanically decoupling them from the rest of the chassis, ASUS claims it avoids interfering with cooling performance while keeping noise and vibration in check.
Beyond the holographic flourish, the G1000 is "just" a gaming desktop—albeit one with top-class hardware, a 420mm liquid cooling solution and carefully segmented airflow paths for hot components. Strip away the visual spectacle, and it's still a well-specced, premium prebuilt; it's just also one that happens to project holograms while it does its thing.
ASUS Has A Ton Of Other Hot ROG Hardware At CES 2026
This short list barely scratches the surface of all the stuff ASUS is showing off this year. The company is showing off new ROG motherboards for Socket AM5, new ROG Swift OLED displays (including the PG27UCWM with Tandem RGB OLED tech), the ROG Kithara and Cetra wireless headsets, the ROG Falchion keyboard, the ROG Cronox chassis, and the ROG Eurux fans. If you'd like to read about the rest of this stuff, head over to ASUS' blog for details and photos.